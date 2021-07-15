Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Thursday July 15

Lot with 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines arrives

A new batch of 300,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Mexico City early Thursday morning. This was the first of three shipments that will arrive in the country today to add a total of 1.4 million doses. According to information released by Birmex, the two remaining lots will be Sinovac and AstraZeneca. In total, this week Mexico will add 3.7 million vaccines from different laboratories against Covid-19.

📸First arrival of the day! 300 thousand doses of vaccines @sputnikvaccine arrive at @AICM_mx to add a total of 4 million 400 thousand doses of this vaccine in 🇲🇽. pic.twitter.com/aTc1S3KGuu – Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) July 15, 2021

Infections drop by 20% in some countries of America

The pandemic seems to give a brief truce in America, with 20% fewer cases and a reduction of 11% in deaths in a week, although in the region with the most lethal figures in the world, Covid-19 is now relenting sustained peaks in Argentina, Guatemala or Cuba. As an exception, the continent falls for the moment of the global podium of the pandemic, being the only region without an upward trend this week, reported this Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO), but the same adds up to almost 74 million cases and 1.9 million deaths, 40% of the deaths in the world. .

Deaths from Covid-19 increased 43% in Africa

Africa saw a 43% rise in deaths from Covid-19 this week compared to the previous one, amid rising infections and hospital admissions and shortages of oxygen and intensive care beds, the World Organization said. health. The WHO said Africa’s fatality rate – the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases – currently stands at 2.6% compared to the world average of 2.2%. (.)

Wednesday July 14

Mexico reaches a peak of infections

The rebound in new infections of Covid-19 continues in Mexico and this Tuesday the health authorities reported an increase of 11,137 confirmed cases, a record that is just one case below those that occurred on February 10, when they were notified 11,138 infections. The daily technical report recorded a total of 2.6 million infected people. .

Global deaths from Covid-19 increase 3%

After nine consecutive weeks of decreases in the number of global deaths from Covid-19, from July 5 to 11 there was an increase of 3% compared to the previous week, with more than 55,000 deaths, according to the weekly epidemiological report of the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, the number of infections continues to increase, with about 3 million cases reported in the last week, an increase of 10% compared to the previous one, bringing the total number of infections in the world to 186 million since it began. the pandemic. .

Africa exceeds six million infections in the middle of the third wave

Africa today surpassed the barrier of 6 million cases of Covid-19, immersed in an aggressive third wave of the disease that encourages infections and far behind in vaccinating the population compared to other areas of the world. Since the first continental contagion was detected on February 14, 2020 in Egypt, the 55 member countries of the African Union (AU) have added 6 million infections, about 3.1% of the world total, reported the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases of Africa (Africa CDC). .

Tuesday July 13

Third wave has been in Mexico for 4 weeks

The third wave of Covid-19 infections adds up to at least four weeks since the accelerated positive cases began, confirmed the Ministry of Health. During the morning press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stressed that during these weeks the fatal cases of the disease have been controlled. The official attributed the control in the number of hospitalizations to the advance of vaccination in the country. Today a new batch with 296,010 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Mexico City International Airport, with which there are more than 22 million vaccines from this laboratory that have been sent to the country.

▶ ️ 296,010 doses of @Pfizer vaccines against # COVID19 arrive at @AICM_mx. There are more than 22.4 million from this pharmaceutical company and more than 67 million from the entire diversified portfolio of biologicals. Vaccination does not stop! pic.twitter.com/eiA9f0V6bY – Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) July 13, 2021

Indonesia will apply third dose to its medical staff

The Indonesian authorities, which the day before registered a record of 40,000 new infections of Covid-19, indicated this Tuesday that they will begin to inoculate a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to health workers. Speaking to the Metro TV channel, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in charge of vaccination, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that this week or the next they will begin to inoculate a booster dose of Moderna to those who have already been vaccinated with the complete Sinovac schedule. or AstraZeneca. .

Following announcement of restrictions, one million people seek vaccination in France

A million people requested an appointment to be vaccinated last night in France, which constitutes an absolute record, after the speech of the president, Emmanuel Macron, in which he announced the obligation of immunization for health personnel and to carry out many activities from the next weeks. The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, congratulated himself on this massive reaction on Tuesday in an interview with the BFMTV channel in which he said that a million people connected during the night to the different platforms for making vaccination appointments to request a . .

Monday July 12

Israel will apply third dose of Pfizer

The Israeli government reported that it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to adults with weak immune systems, but stressed that it is still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general population. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has caused vaccination rates in Israel to rise again, as new infections have passed in the last month from single digits to about 450 a day, and the country has mobilized to accelerate the next shipment from Pfizer. (.)

Italian vaccine creates antibodies in 93% cases with a dose in Phase II

The Italian biotechnology company ReiThera Srl reported today that its coronavirus vaccine candidate has generated an antibody response in a clinical trial in 93% of volunteers after the first dose, and in 99% after the second dose. . This vaccine candidate is in its phase two and the company explained in a statement that “antibody responses (seroconversion) against the SARS-CoV-2 ‘spike’ protein were achieved in more than 93% of the volunteers for three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose ”. .

Covax will receive 110 million from two Chinese vaccines

Covax will immediately receive 110 million doses of anticovid vaccines from Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm to allow the international distribution system to face shortages in the midst of the resurgence of the pandemic, the Vaccination Alliance (Gavi) said on Monday. The agreement sealed between Gavi and the two Chinese pharmaceutical groups also includes options to purchase additional doses in the coming months, according to a statement from the Alliance, which together with the World Health Organization (WHO) created the Covax mechanism for the distribution of anticovid vaccines to low-income countries. (.)