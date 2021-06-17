Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Covid-19 news

Thursday June 17

Vaccination for people over 18 years old starts in Baja California

Vaccination for people over 18 years of age against Covid-19 began in Baja California, confirmed the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez. According to the official, 16 vaccination centers were installed with the goal of applying 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson. The planned advance includes the application of 126,000 to 162,000 vaccines per day, the federal official explained. Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 years of age and older were donated by the United States government.

Mexico receives 585.00 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The last of three batches scheduled for this week with Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 arrived this Thursday at the Mexico City International Airport. In total, 585,000 doses were received, according to information released by the Birmex company. The shipment was received on a flight that landed at 8:32 a.m. at Terminal 1 of the capital airport.

The state of emergency in Tokyo will be lifted on Sunday one month before the Games

The state of emergency against the Covid-19 pandemic in Tokyo and other regions of Japan will be lifted this Sunday, June 20, one month before the start of the Olympic Games, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reported on Thursday. These regions had been in a state of emergency since the end of April, which consisted mainly of closing bars and restaurants early, and prohibiting the sale of alcohol. (.)

Wednesday June 16

Vaccines maintain protection against Delta variant

Faced with the Delta variant of Covid-19, whose progress in the world is worrying, vaccines are less effective but protection against the disease is still important, as long as both doses are received. – Reduced efficacy… Several laboratory studies show that the Delta variant (formerly called the “Indian variant”) appears to be more resistant to vaccines than other mutations. This is known as “immune escape.” (.)

False that vaccines against Covid-19 have efficacy of 1%

It is false that a scientific study confirms that the pharmaceutical companies have misled the population because the efficacy of the vaccines against Covid-19 barely reaches 1%, as they assure messages spread in Spain on social networks that mix two different ways of measuring the beneficial effects of these drugs. In recent weeks, messages have circulated on Facebook and Twitter stating that pharmaceutical companies “fooled everyone” by announcing 95% efficacy in vaccines against Covid-19, because a “peer-reviewed study” published in The Lancet ” confirms ”that the real efficiency is around 1%. (.)

France ends outdoor mask use and lifts curfew

The use of the mask outdoors will no longer be mandatory in France from Thursday, except in certain circumstances such as encounters between many people, crowded places or stadiums, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Wednesday. Castex also declared the lifting of the curfew on Sunday, in effect from 11:00 pm today. (.)

Tuesday June 15

Johnson & Johnson vaccines go to the northern border

Mexico received this Tuesday 1.3 million doses of the Janssen vaccine, from the Johnson & Johnson laboratory, sent by the United States and that will serve to immunize the population of the north of the country to accelerate the reopening of the common border. The shipment arrived around 7:00 a.m. at the Toluca International Airport, in central Mexico, and was received by the general director for North America, Roberto Velasco, and the charge d’affaires of the United States Embassy in Mexico. , John S. Creamer. The vaccines will be applied to people between the ages of 18 and 40 who live in 39 border municipalities in the north of the country. (.)

Does confinement work in Latin America? It depends, says the IMF

The IMF said the Covid-19 pandemic has taught several lessons in Latin America, which continues to record high numbers of daily deaths despite early and rigorous restrictions on mobility to slow the spread of the virus. Economists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the high percentages of work in the informal sector and the low levels of institutional capacity, “two symptomatic characteristics in Latin America”, may explain this situation. (.)

India Confirms First Death From AstraZeneca Vaccine Reaction

India confirmed on Tuesday the first death due to an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine, the only one confirmed so far by the Indian authorities after more than 250 million doses administered in almost five months. A 68-year-old man died of “anaphylaxis” after receiving a dose of Covishield from AstraZeneca on March 8, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the National Committee on Adverse Events after Immunization details in a report. (AEFI) of the Indian Ministry of Health. (.)

Monday June 14

Antibodies are transmitted through breast milk

The breast milk of women infected with the coronavirus or who were vaccinated is a vehicle for transmitting antibodies to the baby, according to two scientific studies carried out in Spain and released this Monday. The studies are part of the ‘MilkCorona’ initiative, developed by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia, both public. (.)

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Mexico this Tuesday

The first batch of vaccines against Covid-19 produced by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will arrive in Mexico this Tuesday, confirmed the director of Birmex, Pedro Zenteno. In total, the country will receive 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson donated by the United States government. According to the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be applied in border municipalities of the country.

Antibodies persist for up to 12 months and are boosted with vaccine

Antibodies that are generated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection last between six and twelve months after infection, protect against the different variants that circulate, and are even enhanced by vaccines. This has been verified by an international team of scientists led by the American Michel Nussenzweig, head of the Molecular Immunology Laboratory at Rockefeller University and a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The results were published in the journal Nature. (.)