Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Tuesday June 15

Johnson & Johnson vaccines go to the northern border

Mexico received this Tuesday 1.3 million doses of the Janssen vaccine, from the Johnson & Johnson laboratory, sent by the United States and that will serve to immunize the population of the north of the country to accelerate the reopening of the common border. The shipment arrived at around 7:00 a.m. at the Toluca International Airport, in central Mexico, and was received by the general director for North America, Roberto Velasco, and the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Mexico. , John S. Creamer. The vaccines will be applied to people between the ages of 18 and 40 who live in 39 border municipalities in the north of the country. (.)

The first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against # SARSCoV2 arrives in Mexico at 6:51 am! The Government of Mexico through #Birmex receives in the @AIT_MX, 1 million 350 thousand doses of this pharmaceutical #BirmexAlMomento. pic.twitter.com/0oO17iVfyI – Birmex (@Birmex) June 15, 2021

Does confinement work in Latin America? It depends, says the IMF

The IMF said the Covid-19 pandemic has taught several lessons in Latin America, which continues to record high numbers of daily deaths despite early and rigorous restrictions on mobility to slow the spread of the virus. Economists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the high percentages of work in the informal sector and the low levels of institutional capacity, “two symptomatic characteristics in Latin America”, may explain this situation. (.)

India Confirms First Death From AstraZeneca Vaccine Reaction

India confirmed on Tuesday the first death due to an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine, the only one confirmed so far by the Indian authorities after more than 250 million doses administered in almost five months. A 68-year-old man died of “anaphylaxis” after receiving a dose of Covishield from AstraZeneca on March 8, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the National Committee on Adverse Events after Immunization details in a report. (AEFI) of the Indian Ministry of Health. (.)

Monday June 14

Antibodies are transmitted through breast milk

The breast milk of women infected with the coronavirus or who were vaccinated is a vehicle for transmitting antibodies to the baby, according to two scientific studies carried out in Spain and released this Monday. The studies are part of the ‘MilkCorona’ initiative, developed by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia, both public. (.)

Antibodies persist for up to 12 months and are boosted with vaccine

The antibodies that are generated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection last between six and twelve months after infection, protect against the different circulating variants and are even enhanced by vaccines. This has been verified by an international team of scientists led by the American Michel Nussenzweig, head of the Molecular Immunology Laboratory at Rockefeller University and a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The results were published in the journal Nature. (.)