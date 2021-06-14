Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Monday June 14

Antibodies are transmitted through breast milk

The breast milk of women infected with the coronavirus or who were vaccinated is a vehicle for transmitting antibodies to the baby, according to two scientific studies carried out in Spain and released this Monday. The studies are part of the ‘MilkCorona’ initiative, developed by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Valencia University Clinical Hospital, both public. (.)

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Mexico this Tuesday

The first batch of vaccines against Covid-19 produced by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will arrive in Mexico this Tuesday, confirmed the director of Birmex, Pedro Zenteno. In total, the country will receive 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson donated by the United States government. According to the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be applied in border municipalities of the country.

Antibodies persist for up to 12 months and are boosted with vaccine

The antibodies that are generated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection last between six and twelve months after infection, protect against the different circulating variants and are even enhanced by vaccines. This has been proven by an international team of scientists led by the American Michel Nussenzweig, head of the Molecular Immunology Laboratory at Rockefeller University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. The results were published in the journal Nature. (.)