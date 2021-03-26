Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Mexico exceeded the ceiling of 200,000 thousand deaths from Covid-19, while advancing the national vaccination plan to combat the pandemic. (Photo: Reuters / Daniel Becerril)

Covid-19 news

Friday March 26

Mexico exceeded 200,000 deaths from Covid-19

Mexico exceeded 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, reported the federal Ministry of Health. According to the technical report, the country reached 200,211 deaths attributed to Covid-19, since the pandemic began in March last year. Until the night of this Thursday, in Mexico 2.4 million accumulated cases were counted, of which 34,959 are active.

Vaccination begins in 5 more municipalities in CDMX

Vaccination against Covid-19 will start in the Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez and Cuauhtémoc mayors as of March 30, confirmed the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. The president added that the vaccination process will continue on Friday, April 2 for the Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero mayors, the last to receive the vaccine among the 16 capital districts.

EU to restrict exports of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca will not be able to export more Covid-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfills its contracts with the European Union, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27-country bloc. “We have and want to explain to our European citizens that they are getting their due,” he told a press conference. He added that companies had to fulfill their contracts with the EU before exporting to other regions. “And this is, of course, the case for AstraZeneca,” von der Leyen said. (Reuters)

Thursday March 25

137 schools in Campeche return to face-to-face classes

The state and federal government gave the green light for 137 schools in Campeche to prepare for the return to classes in person, at the end of the Easter holidays. The Governor of that entity, Carlos Miguel Aysa, confirmed the authorization for the return to classes that will begin at the basic level, in communities with few inhabitants, without internet connection and low epidemiological risk; also in which teachers and older adults are already vaccinated.

Mexico already has more than 10 million vaccines against Covid-19

Mexico exceeded 10 million vaccines against Covid-19, after the arrival of a new batch with a million doses from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac. The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, after the arrival of the vaccines at the International Airport of Mexico City. 200,000 vaccines arrived from Sinovac on February 20, 800,000 on February 27, one million on March 13, and another million on March 18.

AstraZeneca adjusts the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine to 76%

The pharmaceutical AstraZeneca updated the efficacy data of its vaccine against Covid-19, following the indications of the US health regulatory body that accused outdated data in this regard. AstraZeneca detailed that its vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and 100% against serious disease, it detailed through a statement. The results were not significantly modified with respect to those previously announced.

Mexico close to passing the threshold of 200,000 deaths from covid-19

Mexico is close to 200,000 deaths from covid-19 despite completing nine weeks with downward figures, a trend that however does not dispel the fear of a new wave of infections. The Ministry of Health counted 199,627 deaths as of Wednesday, making the country the third most mourning in absolute numbers after the United States and Brazil. (AFP)

Wednesday March 24

Investigate alleged application of “false” Sputnik V vaccine

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) investigates the alleged application of a Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 that would be “false” and that would have been applied to a thousand people. The investigation was confirmed by the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, who explained that the possible “false” vaccine would have been applied by personnel from a company located in the southeast of the country, mainly in Campeche.

The investigation that is made to the vaccines that were applied would be related to the lot seized on March 17 at the Campeche Airport. (AFP)

Mexico receives vaccines from Pfizer

This morning a shipment of 170,625 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and BioNTech arrived at the Mexico City International Airport, with which Mexico has already received 9.7 million doses. The arrival of the vaccines was confirmed by the director of Birmex, Pedro Zenteño, from the capital’s air terminal, during the morning conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The EU tightens controls on the export of vaccines against Covid-19

The European Union this Wednesday tightened its control on the export of vaccines against Covid-19 produced in its territory, to guarantee the supply of doses in the block, announced the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis. The official said that the Commission sought to add “reciprocity and proportionality” in the export control mechanism adopted in January, and therefore “we have adopted two adjustments” to eliminate the “imbalances.” (AFP)

Tuesday 23 March

Federal government assures that Cofepris “already goes faster” in the release of vaccines

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) accelerated its processes for the approval of vaccines. According to Secretary Hugo López Gateel, this Commission gave the green light to the Cansino vaccines. “So, since the arrival of Dr. Alejandro Svarch and a little before, the arrival of the sanitary authorization and operation commissioners, we had a change in the work modality that allowed us to go much faster, but maintaining a very important technical rigor” . (Tec Review)

AstraZeneca will deliver more data on its vaccine to the US regulator “in 48 hours”

The British laboratory AstraZeneca announced that it will publish “in 48 hours” more data on clinical trials in the United States of its Covid-19 vaccine, after the regulator described the information initially disclosed as potentially “outdated”. The drugmaker explained in a statement that it used data prior to February 17 for the results published Monday from clinical trials in the United States. (AFP)

Putin will be vaccinated against Covid-19 away from the cameras

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday night with one of the three vaccines developed by his country, but the act will be private, the Kremlin spokesman said. “The president has not yet been vaccinated, but we plan [que lo sea] at the end of the day, at night, ”Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “We will not show it, they will have to take our word for it,” he continued, noting that getting vaccinated “in front of the cameras doesn’t like him. (AFP)

China Authorizes Inhaled Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trials

Chinese authorities have authorized clinical trials of an inhaled coronavirus vaccine developed by the CanSino Biologics laboratory and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday. So far, five vaccines, all manufactured locally, have received an authorization with conditions or an emergency approval in China, but none are administered by the respiratory route. The safety and efficacy of this inhaled vaccine “have to be confirmed” in these trials, CanSino said. (Reuters)

One Covid-19 patient in three has long-term effects (study)

After a hospitalization for Covid-19, at least one in three patients see their health affected in the long term, with conditions in different organs and psychological problems, revealed a study published on Monday. This article, which makes a synthesis of different research works published recently, highlights fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorders as the most frequent symptoms in patients affected by “long covid”. (AFP)

Monday March 22

CanSino Biologics First 900,000 Single Dose Vaccines Packaged and Ready

The first 955,720 thousand doses of the vaccine developed by the laboratory CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, in China, were delivered in three batches to the Government of Mexico and are ready for application as of this Monday.

The active substance was packaged at the company’s plant Drugmex, in Querétaro, and will allow the national distribution of the CanSino vaccine against Covid-19, which has a 65.7% efficacy in symptomatic cases and 95.4% in severe cases.

The batches that were delivered by China and packaged in Mexico have already received authorization from Cofepris. (Photo: SRE)

The three batches of vaccines were received by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who recalled that Mexico acquired up to 35 million CanSino vaccines against Covid-19.

CanSino vaccines received this afternoon authorization from the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for application and emergency use.

Here are 10 facts you should know about the CanSinoBio vaccine against # COVID19.

AstraZeneca vaccine is 79% effective in preventing Covid-19, according to study

The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca It is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and offers 100% protection against serious illness and hospitalization, according to data from a new study conducted in the United States, Chile and Peru released today. The new information was obtained from phase III of a trial conducted among 32,449 people of all age groups in those countries, in which a total of 141 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 were recorded.

Russia Says Sputnik Light One-Dose Vaccine Clinical Trials Complete

Russia has completed clinical trials of its Covid-19 “Sputnik-Light” vaccine, which requires a single injection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on state television. (Reuters)

Testosterone receptor variation predisposes men to more severe covid

An investigation carried out by the University of Siena (Italy) in collaboration with the Bellvitge and Vall d’Hebron hospitals in Barcelona discovered that a genetic variation in the testosterone receptor predisposes men to suffer the most serious Covid-19 . This finding may help to understand why men, although infected in the same proportions as women, are admitted to emergency units more and have higher mortality from the disease. (EFE)