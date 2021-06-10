Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Covid-19 news

Thursday June 10

López-Gatell cancels the ‘evening’ on Covid-19

The Government of Mexico announced this Wednesday that the daily press conferences with the technical report on the evolution of Covid-19 will come to an end this week, given the “stability” of the pandemic reached by the country. “The epidemic event has had a very positive reduction response for five consecutive months and at this moment it is stable, in addition to the fact that 19 entities -of the 32 that make up the country- are in minimum risk conditions with a green traffic light and the the rest is in yellow, ”said the undersecretary of Health of Mexico and strategist against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell. In previous days, the official had a disagreement with a reporter during the evening press conference. Peniley Ramírez, a Univisión reporter, argued with Lopez-Gatell about the alleged low effectiveness of the CanSino vaccine. (.)

WHO warns Europe about travel in summer season

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the boreal summer, warning that the continent is “by no means out of the woods” in the battle against COVID-19 despite the steady decline in numbers. infection rates in recent weeks. “With the increase in social gatherings, the greater mobility of the population and the large sports festivals and tournaments that will take place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution,” said WHO European Director Hans Kluge , at a press conference. (.)

Boris Johnson underscores the G7’s responsibility to vaccinate the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed on Thursday that the G7 meeting in Cornwall (England) is an opportunity to express the values ​​that unite these countries, such as freedom and free trade, and for these democracies to take responsibility to vaccinate the world. In an article published today in the newspaper “The Times”, the head of the Government highlights the importance of the G7 meeting, the first in person in two years, and emphasizes that “the world needs this meeting” because the Covid pandemic- 19 hit the international order and solidarity, as the countries – he says – desperately searched for drugs, personal protective equipment and vaccines. (.)

Wednesday June 9

Almost 50,000 live animals were for sale in the Wuhan market

More than 47,000 live animals were for sale in Wuhan markets in a period of two and a half years before the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the city in late 2019, according to a new study, highlighting the risks of wildlife trade in China. A research document published in the journal Scientific Reports indicated that up to 38 species were sold in 17 markets in Wuhan between May 2017 and November 2019, including protected species, under hygienic and careful conditions that increase health risks. (.)

China to study CanSino vaccine as booster dose

Chinese researchers plan to conduct a study that will use a CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose for people who have already been inoculated with other formulas, data from clinical trial records showed. China has not yet approved the combination of vaccines using different technologies, but the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in April that the country was considering it as a way to increase the effectiveness of immunization. (.)

Mexico donates 100,000 vaccines against Covid-19 to Honduras

Mexico donated 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Honduras that will be arriving in the Central American country “soon,” President Juan Orlando Hernández reported on Tuesday. (.)

Tuesday June 8

China will vaccinate children from 3 years

China is preparing to vaccinate children from the age of three against Covid-19, thus becoming the first country in the world to immunize the youngest, a pharmaceutical laboratory announced on Tuesday. The Asian giant, where Covid-19 appeared at the end of 2019, has already administered almost 800 million doses, until now only to those over 18 years of age. (.)

Brazil expects a third wave of Covid-19

In Brazil, the second country with the most deaths from coronavirus, the sum of slow vaccination, premature reopening of the economy and the potential of the Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, herald a new onslaught of the pandemic. Some experts speak of the arrival of a third wave during June, more lethal than the first two, since it starts from a much higher plateau, with a moving average of nearly 2,000 daily deaths. (.)

OECD urges investment in mental health due to its deterioration during the pandemic

The OECD urges its member countries to devote more economic and human resources, and more efficiently, to mental health, which is a problem that has exploded with the pandemic and has very significant economic costs. In a report published on Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recalls that individual and social costs in the past had already amounted to up to 4.2% of gross domestic product (GDP). (.)

Monday June 7

Moderna asks in Europe for authorization of its vaccine for adolescents

Moderna announced that it has submitted applications for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents in the European Union and Canada. The American biotechnology company affirmed at the end of May that its vaccine was “highly effective” in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, according to the results of clinical trials carried out with more than 3,700 participants in that age range in the United States. (.)

India begins to lift restrictions after wave of infections

New Delhi and Mumbai began to lift restrictions on Monday after a decline in COVID-19 infections in India, to their lowest level in two months. “We must continue to protect ourselves from infections and recover the economy,” Delhi Regional Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday. (.)

WHO works with the G20 financing for Covax program

A senior World Health Organization official said on Monday that talks are underway with G20 countries, including China and India, about financial and Covid-19 vaccine donations to the COVAX program. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO director general and the agency’s ACT-Accelerator coordinator, also told reporters that the organization wants the United States, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan to contribute the dose. (.)