Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Tuesday June 8

China to vaccinate children from 3 years

China is preparing to vaccinate children from the age of three against Covid-19, thus becoming the first country in the world to immunize the youngest, a pharmaceutical laboratory announced on Tuesday. The Asian giant, where Covid-19 appeared at the end of 2019, has already administered almost 800 million doses, until now only to those over 18 years of age. (.)

Brazil expects a third wave of Covid-19

In Brazil, the second country with the most deaths from coronavirus, the sum of slow vaccination, premature reopening of the economy and the potential of the Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, herald a new onslaught of the pandemic. Some experts speak of the arrival of a third wave during June, more lethal than the first two, since it starts from a much higher plateau, with a moving average of nearly 2,000 daily deaths. (.)

OECD urges investment in mental health due to its deterioration during the pandemic

The OECD urges its member countries to devote more economic and human resources, and more efficiently, to mental health, which is a problem that has exploded with the pandemic and has very significant economic costs. In a report published on Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recalls that individual and social costs in the past had already amounted to up to 4.2% of gross domestic product (GDP). (.)

Monday June 7

Moderna asks in Europe for authorization of its vaccine for adolescents

Moderna announced that it has submitted applications for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents in the European Union and Canada. The American biotechnology company affirmed at the end of May that its vaccine was “highly effective” in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, according to the results of clinical trials carried out with more than 3,700 participants in that age range in the United States. (.)

India begins to lift restrictions after wave of infections

New Delhi and Mumbai began to lift restrictions on Monday after a decline in COVID-19 infections in India, to their lowest level in two months. “We must continue to protect ourselves from infections and recover the economy,” Delhi Regional Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday. (.)

WHO works with the G20 financing for Covax program

A senior World Health Organization official said on Monday that talks are underway with G20 countries, including China and India, about financial and Covid-19 vaccine donations to the COVAX program. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO director general and the agency’s ACT-Accelerator coordinator, also told reporters that the organization wants the United States, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan to contribute the dose. (.)