Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Monday June 7

Moderna requests authorization in Europe for its vaccine for adolescents

Moderna announced that it has submitted applications for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents in the European Union and Canada. The US biotechnology company stated in late May that its vaccine was “highly effective” in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, according to the results of clinical trials conducted with more than 3,700 participants in that age range in the United States. (.)

India begins to lift restrictions after wave of infections

New Delhi and Mumbai began to lift restrictions on Monday after a decline in COVID-19 infections in India, to their lowest level in two months. “We must continue to protect ourselves from infections and recover the economy,” Delhi Regional Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday. (.)

WHO works with the G20 financing for Covax program

A senior World Health Organization official said on Monday that talks are underway with G20 countries, including China and India, about financial and Covid-19 vaccine donations to the COVAX program. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO director general and the agency’s ACT-Accelerator coordinator, also told reporters that the organization wants the United States, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan to contribute the dose. (.)