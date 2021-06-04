Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Friday June 4

Argentina will produce the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

Argentina successfully passed the quality control of the Russian Gamaleya institute of the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in the South American country, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti reported on Wednesday. “The Gamaleya Institute confirmed the satisfactory quality control of the three batches of each of the components, three of component one and three of two, which were sent weeks ago, formulated and filled in (the laboratory) Richmond of Argentina for their control. quality ”, said Vizzotti at a press conference. Private drug company Richmond produced a 21,000-dose test batch that was brought to Russia. Based on this result, “we are going to make steady progress in the importation of antigens so that Argentina is part of the production chain,” said the minister. (AFP)

Efficacy of a single dose of Pfizer is lower compared to some variants

The efficacy of a single dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is lower against variants discovered in England, India and South Africa than the original strain, according to a laboratory study released Friday. However, the authors of the article published in the medical journal The Lancet warned that these results are not conclusive and that other studies are necessary among the real population. (AFP)

The United States will donate 80 million vaccines

The United States announced Thursday that it will donate 80 million doses of anticovid vaccines to be distributed globally, 75% of which will be distributed by the Covax program of the World Health Organization (WHO) in regions such as Latin America. “We share these doses not to secure favors or obtain concessions” but “to save lives and lead the world to end the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. (AFP)

Thursday June 3

Hybrid variant of Vietnam does not exist, clarifies WHO

A variant of the coronavirus that authorities in Vietnam thought was a combination of the Indian and UK strains is not a new hybrid, but part of the existing Indian variant, the representative of the World Health Organization in Vietnam told Nikkei . “There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at the moment, as defined by the WHO,” Kidong Park said in an online interview with the newspaper, adding that it falls within the delta variant originated in India. (Reuters)

Mexico applies more than 1 million vaccines in one day

A new national vaccination record was broken with the application of just over a million vaccines against Covid-19 in a single day. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the milestone reached this past Wednesday during his press conference from the National Palace. State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Jalisco were the entities in which more vaccines were applied. This morning a batch with a million vaccines from the Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac also arrived at the Mexico City International Airport, later another with more than 500,000 vaccines from the Pfizer laboratory arrived.

This Thursday morning, at @AICM_mx, the #EquipoBirmex and its DG #PedroZenteno @santaella_dr receive 2 shipments of vaccines against # COVID19 from 2 pharmaceutical companies. Right now, the first flight CX86 arrives with 1 million doses of #SinoVac #BirmexAlMomento.

2 billion vaccines have been injected in the world

More than 2 billion doses of anticovid vaccines were injected around the world, six months after the start of vaccination campaigns in December 2020, according to an AFP count. At least 2,109 million doses were supplied in 215 countries and territories, according to this balance, made from official data. The world reached one billion doses administered after five months of the vaccination campaign, but it only took a month and a half to double this number. (AFP)

Wednesday June 2

WHO: only one variant from India is concerning

Only one of the three strains of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India is still considered “of concern”, while the other two have been degraded, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Variant B.1.617, considered partially responsible for the outbreak of the pandemic in India, has spread to more than 50 territories, with three different lineages. (AFP)

Former President Felipe Calderón tests positive for covid-19

Former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) reported this Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19, and warned that he will remain isolated and at rest until he recovers from the disease. In a message via Twitter, Calderón, 58, reported his contagion while regretting not being able to accompany several candidates to their campaign closings this Wednesday. (EFE)

I thank the President @lopezobrador_ for his wishes for recovery. I still have mild symptoms and oxygenating very well.

Sinovac negotiates to expand supply to COVAX

The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech to expand the portfolio of COVAX shared doses available to poor countries after the World Health Organization approved its Covid-19 drug on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. of the group. “GAVI, on behalf of the COVAX program, is in dialogue with various manufacturers, including Sinovac, to further expand and diversify its portfolio and ensure access to additional doses for plan participants,” the spokeswoman said Wednesday. (Reuters)

Tuesday June 1

Variants of Covid-19 are named with the Greek alphabet

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it assigned each of the four variants of coronavirus considered worrisome names according to the Greek alphabet, which will make them easier to mention and remember. As in this type of situation, public opinion did not usually identify these variants by their scientific names (difficult to retain and differentiate), but by the place where they were initially detected, thus calling B.1.17 “British variant”, a B.1.351 “South African variant, P.1” Brazilian variant, and B.1.617.2 “Indian variant”, which has generated stigma and discrimination against the countries involved, as well as a certain degree of misinformation. (EFE)

Mexico will deliver mechanical respirators to 10 Latin American countries

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico reported this Monday that it will deliver mechanical breathing medical devices, manufactured in the country, to ten nations in Latin America, given the health crisis that prevails worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this way, the countries will serve people affected by Covid-19, as part of the Mesoamerica Project, a Mesoamerican integration and development program that enhances cooperation between countries. (EFE)

Mexico exceeds 40 million vaccines received

With the arrival of a batch of 288,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Mexico adds 40.1 million doses against Covid-19, confirmed the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard. The foreign minister explained that, after exceeding the ceiling of 40 million vaccines, Mexico is ranked ninth internationally in doses. Ebrard highlighted that the country is also ending production with packaging of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will begin to be shipped to various countries in Latin America.

So we go at this time:

Monday May 31

OECD recommends Mexico to accelerate vaccination

The acceleration in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is essential to revitalize the recovery of the Mexican economy, which will grow by 5% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022, according to OECD estimates. In its semi-annual Outlook report, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) pointed out forecasts for the Mexican economy similar to those predicted by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), which are 5.3% for this year and 3.6% in 2022. (EFE)

#AmericaLatina is one of the regions hardest hit by # COVID19 and a slow recovery is in sight

What the countries of the region do now is decisive for the speed and type of recovery they can achieve. Https://t.co/HruLDRFNvu#PerspectivasEconmicasOECD pic.twitter.com/IbOGh1pavW – OECD ➡️ Better Policies for a Better Life (@ocdeenespanol) May 31, 2021

WHO Faces Possible Shakeup

The World Health Organization (WHO), at the center of the world’s slow and hesitant handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, is facing a possible shakeup aimed at preventing future epidemics from destroying lives and livelihoods. Health ministers agreed on Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms proposed by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of both the United Nations agency and countries to contain new pathogens. (Reuters)

Sheinbaum receives first dose of vaccine

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was vaccinated against Covid-19 this Saturday with the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech in a public center in the capital of the country. “Today I received my first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. I got number 178 for this day, ”the mayor said on social media. (EFE)

Thanks to my fellow doctors, nurses, citizen participation, the ponte pila program, servants of the Nation and Navy. Today I received my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I got number 178 today. 😊

EMA approves Pfizer for teens

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today endorsed the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, the first preparation to pass European scientific scrutiny for minors, and advises injecting a second dose of AstraZeneca to adults who received an uncomplicated first. In a virtual press conference from the EMA headquarters in Amsterdam, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccine Strategy, explained that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) today approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in adolescents, a prepared against Covid-19 that was only authorized until now in the European Union (EU) for those over 16 years of age due to the lack of clinical studies that demonstrated its effectiveness in other age groups. (EFE)