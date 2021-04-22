Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

A health worker obtains a swab sample from a man for a PCR test for the detection of Covid-19 in the laboratory of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) in Guadalajara, Jalisco. (Photo: AFP / Ulises Ruiz)

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Covid-19 news

Thursday April 22

Uncertainty grows in 10 states by third wave

Coronavirus cases rise in at least ten states of Mexico and the authorities are already talking about a possible third wave of covid that, in municipalities such as Ciudad Juárez, has led to growing concern in the health sector and businesses, very hit by the crisis. After 11 weeks with continuous falls in infections, the ten states that register increases are Chihuahua, where Ciudad Juárez is located, along with Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Quintana Roo and Tlaxcala . (EFE)

The WHO reflects on the next stage of the investigation of the origin of the coronavirus

The international mission that traveled to China to determine the origin of the coronavirus raised more questions than answers, which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) is evaluating how to advance the investigation amid a diplomatic mess. Determining how the virus that causes Covid-19 emerged and began to spread among humans is vital to preventing future outbreaks. But the report drafted earlier in the year by the international expert team sent to Wuhan, China, and their Chinese counterparts, did not present firm conclusions and proposed further investigation. (AFP)

730,000 doses of CanSino vaccine packaging antigen arrive

This morning 730,000 bulk doses of the antigen arrived to package the vaccine against Covid-19 from the CanSino Bio laboratory, confirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The doses will be packaged at the Drugmex plant, located in Querétaro. So far, Mexico has 10.5 million vaccination packages ready to be applied.

Active substance arriving for 730 thousand doses of CanSino that will be packaged by Drugmex in Querétaro. It will be used for the vaccination of the teaching profession. pic.twitter.com/JsSyRTXC1y – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 22, 2021

Wednesday April 21

Mexico receives 1.7 million vaccines against Covid-19

Mexico will receive today two batches with a total of 1.7 million vaccines against Covid-19. The shipments correspond to doses of the Sputnik V, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, the latter through the Covax mechanism. The batch of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived during the morning of this Wednesday with 200,000 doses, while around 10:00 a.m. another batch of 487,500 vaccines was received from Pfizer-BioNTech. Finally, at night a third batch is expected at the Mexico City International Airport with just over a million AstraZeneca vaccines.

We started the day well with the arrival this early morning of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to the 900,000 that had already arrived and have been applied. Our gratitude to the Russian Federation and its President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/SdpqO5euau – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 21, 2021

The Covid-19 Covaxin Vaccine Offers 78% Average Efficacy

The vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, Covaxin, demonstrated an average efficacy of 78%, following the preliminary results of phase three of its clinical study, the manufacturer said Wednesday. The study, which divides the efficacy of the product for mild, moderate, and severe cases; and severe cases of the disease, included 25,800 participants between the ages of 18 and 98, observed two weeks after receiving the second dose of the drug. (EFE)

France imposes mandatory 10-day quarantine on travelers from India

France will impose a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all travelers from India due to growing concern about Covid-19 variants, government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced on Wednesday. “For some countries in which the health situation is serious and especially worrying, we are going to tighten the nut more,” Attal said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting dedicated to monitoring the coronavirus crisis. (AFP)

Tuesday April 20

In the National Palace, AMLO is vaccinated against Covid-19

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca at the National Palace. The president assured that there are no adverse reactions from receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine; However, he assured that his administration reviews the rare clots that have been registered around the world. “It does not hurt, and it also helps us a lot, protects us all and I again call on older adults who have not yet been vaccinated to do so,” said the president.

Mexico warns of an increase in infections by Covid-19 in 10 states

The undersecretary of Health and strategist of the Government of Mexico for the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, warned this Monday that, after 11 weeks in decline, the covid-19 epidemic has changed its trajectory and is beginning to rise, especially in ten states of the country. “The epidemic seems to be changing its trajectory, it is no longer going down, it is beginning to rise,” he said at the conference where the technical report on the disease is presented. (EFE)

Production of J&J covid vaccines halted at US plant

US regulatory authorities ordered the production of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine to be halted at a factory, where 15 million doses of the drug had previously been damaged. The pharmaceutical giant told AFP in late March that it had identified a batch of doses at a facility in Baltimore managed by Emergent BioSolutions “that did not meet quality standards,” but did not confirm the specific number affected. (AFP)

Monday April 19

FDA finds mistake that mixed vaccines in Baltimore factory

The U.S. Drug and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to halt development of new drugs at its Baltimore plant, after finding it responsible for the loss of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines previously this month. The US government had put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the complex after the incident, in which workers mistakenly combined ingredients from J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. (Reuters)

Mexico reports 1,506 new infections of Covid-19, deaths rise to 212,339

Mexico reported 1,506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the figure to a total of 2.3 million infections, the Ministry of Health reported. In the last hours, 111 deaths related to the pandemic were also registered, bringing the number of fatalities to 212,339 in the country. (Reuters)

Brazil faces a “very bad” situation due to a wave of infections

The accelerated rate of Covid-19 infections in Brazil worries the international scientific community, which sees in this South American country, where at least 92 variants of the virus have been identified. So far at least two are at risk, P.1 and P.2, and a third is already being analyzed, which could be called P.4. Brazil adds 370,000 deaths and almost 14 million infections. (EFE)