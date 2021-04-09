Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

A nurse removes a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus disease vaccine in Los Angeles, California. Today the EMA began investigations for four cases of clots possibly related to this vaccine against Covid-19. (Photo: Reuters / Lucy Nicholson)

Covid-19 news

Friday April 9

Johnson & Johnson vaccine under review in Europe for clots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that it began an investigation into the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 due to the formation of thrombi. Four serious cases of thrombi with a low platelet level, one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation of the J&J vaccine, from its Janssen unit, according to the EMA. This same Friday, the European regulatory body indicated that it also expanded the review of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of a bleeding disorder in people who received the dose. He added that five cases of capillary leak syndrome related to the AstraZeneca vaccine were required. (Reuters)

WHO: no data yet to recommend vaccine combination

The World Health Organization (WHO) clarified this Friday that there is still not enough data to recommend the use of two different vaccines against Covid-19 to cover the first and second doses required, commenting on a decision made by France in this sense. French authorities have announced that a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (both use messenger RNA technology) will be injected into patients under 55 who have received a first dose from AstraZeneca. (EFE)

On April 15, vaccination for teachers against Covid-19 begins

The vaccination against Covid-19 will be applied to all teachers in Mexico as of April 15 and will be extended to the 20th of this month. This was announced by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his morning press conference. The president explained that teachers will receive the single-dose vaccine developed by the CanSino Bio laboratory.

AMLO asks private doctors “to wait for us” to be vaccinated

Doctors in private hospitals who also treat Covid-19 cases on the front line will have to wait for the vaccine. This morning, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked the private hospital doctors “to wait for us”, as there is a strategy, he assured, of vaccination. “Let them wait for us, until it is our turn. I understand the demand of the doctors, we do not throw it into the garbage can, but we already have a strategy, “said the president.

Mexico will receive 5.53 million doses of Covax platform between April and May

Mexico will receive 5.5 million doses from the Covax platform between the last week of April and the first of May, reported this Thursday the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera. In an interview with the radio station Radio Fórmula, the official specified that they will be doses from AztraZeneca’s pharmaceutical company and will come from plants in South Korea and India. (EFE)

Thursday April 8

Private doctors denounce having been left out of the vaccination plan

Private health personnel are protesting in Mexico for allegedly being left out of the Covid-19 vaccination plan that prioritized doctors, just as the country prepares for a possible third wave of infections. Enraged by what they see as discrimination by an administration that puts the public sector ahead, hundreds of healthcare workers who had gathered outside a medical school last week to get immunized against Covid-19 ended up yelling “¡¡ We want the vaccine! ”. (Reuters)

New batch of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Mexico

A new batch of more than 400,000 Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 arrived this morning at the Mexico City International Airport. This is the second shipment of vaccines from this laboratory that Mexico receives this week, of which a third batch is still expected. In this regard, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that this week the country will have 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines.

AMLO will receive AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed during his morning press conference that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied, which corresponds to the vaccination in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. On April 7, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that there is a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the formation of rare clots. In several European countries, its use was suspended for people under 50 years of age and in the United Kingdom for those under 30. (With information from EFE)

Wednesday April 7

EMA confirms a ‘possible link’ of AstraZeneca vaccine with thrombi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that there is a possible link of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 with the rare formation of clots and thrombi as a potential side effect. However, he continued to recommend its use because the benefits of its application in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic outweigh its risks. The EMA asked those who have received the vaccine to look out for the “rare” possibility of clot formation or a drop in the number of platelets within two weeks of vaccination.

In the United Kingdom, health authorities decided that the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 will not be applied to young people between 18 and 29 years of age, who will be offered an alternative vaccine. (With information from EFE)

Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian vaccine Covaxin

Cofepris authorized the emergency use of the Indian vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Mexico was the first country in Latin America to start vaccinating its population against Covid-19. But, until last week, it had immunized 6% of its 126 million inhabitants, while Argentina and Brazil have vaccinated 10% and Chile more than half of its population. (Reuters)

Second Russian vaccine is 94% effective in older adults, according to developer

The second Russian anticovid vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is 94% effective in older people and provides immunity for at least a year, said Alexandr Semionov, director of the “Véktor” center that developed the preparation. “The use of the vaccine generates effective antibodies in 94% percent of the cases and in the rest it protects against a serious development of the infection,” said Semionov in statements to the Vesti FM radio station. (EFE)

Tuesday April 6

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine to clot formation

There is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and unusual blood clots in the brain, but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Monday. Tuesday. “In my opinion we can say it now, it is clear that there is a link with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction, ”Marco Cavaleri, president of the EMA vaccine evaluation team, told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero when asked about the possible relationship between the injection of AstraZeneca and the cases of thrombi. cerebral.

However, later, the EMA clarified that it was still evaluating whether the AstraZeneca vaccine is related to blood clot formation, after Cavaleri claimed there was such a link. The Amsterdam-based agency’s security committee “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is ongoing.” stated the EMA in a statement. He added that a decision on the matter will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday. (Reuters and AFP)

Variant “double mutant” that arose in India reached the United States

Researchers at the Stanford University Virology Laboratory reported that they detected in the California region a case of the variant known as “double mutant” of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease Covid-19. “This variant has the L452R mutation that we also found in the Californian strain, as well as another significant mutation, E484Q,” said University spokeswoman Lisa Kim. The “double mutant” variant was first detected in India and has two changes that allow it to adhere more easily to cells.

By May, older adults and teachers will be vaccinated: AMLO

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered that by next May the vaccination of older adults and teachers against Covid-19 will have concluded. During his morning press conference, the president added that he hopes that vaccination for people under 60 years of age will also be underway next month.

Monday April 5

They accuse “montage” in empty vaccination of the elderly

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered that the vaccination described as false on social networks to an older adult in Mexico City could be a “set-up.” In his morning press conference, the president asked that the case be investigated and recalled that the IMSS has already withdrawn the volunteer nurse from vaccination against Covid-19 for older adults. Over the weekend, a video was made viral in which a volunteer nurse is observed pretending to inject an older adult in a vaccination center located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, in the country’s capital.

They find the worrying variant ‘Eek’ in most cases in Tokyo hospital

About 70% of coronavirus patients tested at a Tokyo hospital last month carried a mutation known to reduce the protection of vaccines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday. The E484K mutation, nicknamed ‘Eek’ by some scientists, was detected in 10 of the 14 people who tested positive at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital in March, according to the report. (Reuters)

The ventilator for patients with covid-19 shows its effectiveness and reduces costs

The ventilator that scientists and technologists from several countries managed to design and manufacture for patients with Covid-19 has managed not only to demonstrate its effectiveness, but also to considerably reduce its cost and release the license so that any country can manufacture its own units quickly and easily. The work to get an effective ventilator for patients with Covid-19 began at Princeton University (United States) and at the Gran Sasso Institute of Sciences (Italy), and the research was added by the Center for Energy, Environmental and Environmental Research. Technological (CIEMAT) Spanish and several universities and hospitals in Aragon, Valencia and Madrid. (EFE)