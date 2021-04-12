Covid-19 News: More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Vials. (Photo: Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch)

Covid-19 news

Monday April 12

More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

This Monday, a new shipment with 487,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine arrived in Mexico at the Mexico City International Airport. With the arrival of the new batch, Mexico has 6.9 million Pfierz BioNtech vaccines against Covid-19, and 16.9 million in total, the Ministry of Foreign Relations reported.

Mexico will receive Pfizer vaccines between April and June through Covax mechanism

Mexico is among the 47 countries that will receive more vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech against Covid-19 through the Covax mechanism. According to Gavi, who leads the COVAX program together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, a total of 14.1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech have been allocated to be distributed in these countries. In addition to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine are other countries that will receive these lots. (Reuters)

China Considering Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Improve Efficacy

China is considering mixing different Covid-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its own, said a health expert during a conference. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the problem that the efficacy levels of existing vaccines are not high,” notes the Chinese digital newspaper The Paper, quoting Gao Fu, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. . It is the first time that a renowned Chinese expert has publicly mentioned the relatively low efficacy of vaccines produced by his country, while Beijing continues its mass vaccination campaign and exports doses around the world. (AFP)