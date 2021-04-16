Covid-19 News: More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

A health worker obtains a sample with a swab from a man for a PCR test for the detection of Covid-19 in the laboratory of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. (Photo: ULISES RUIZ / AFP)

Friday April 16

Pandemic is on track to reach a new peak, WHO warns

The Covid-19 pandemic is on track to reach the highest peak of infections ever recorded, unless the curve bends quickly, warned the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The number of weekly cases has practically doubled in the last two months and this means that we are approaching the highest level of infections that we have seen so far in the pandemic,” he commented at a press conference. (EFE)

Teacher vaccination begins on April 27

Mexican teachers will be vaccinated as of April 27 to ensure their return to school. During a press conference at the National Palace, the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, assured that the return to face-to-face classes will not be mandatory. (Tec Review)

WHO has on its radar a new variant of the virus identified in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed today that it has received the data and “has on its radar” a variant of the coronavirus identified in India, which is not known if it is related to the spectacular increase in covid-19 cases in That country. This variant has two mutations in its genome and was discovered at the end of 2020 in two Indian states and since then “the proportion of cases has increased,” said the head of the WHO anticovid technical cell, Maria Von Kerkhove, at a wheel press from Geneva. (EFE)

Johnson & Johnson Asked Rival Covid-19 Vaccine Makers To Investigate Clot Risks: WSJ

Johnson & Johnson reached out to other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to join forces in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca, which had been plagued for weeks by similar clotting concerns, agreed, while Pfizer and Moderna declined, saying their vaccines appeared safe, according to the report. (Reuters)

Thursday April 15

WHO hopes to release information on emergency list for Chinese vaccines soon

The World Health Organization will likely release an update in April or May on the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19 that it is now evaluating for inclusion on the emergency use list, said an official from the WHO European region. . (Reuters)

Brazil experiences a humanitarian catastrophe due to failure of response against Covid-19, says MSF

Thousands of deaths could have been avoided if the Brazilian government had adopted an adequate and coordinated response against Covid-19, said Doctors Without Borders (MSF), while calling for the country to recognize the severity of the crisis and impose measures at the level. national to prevent more preventable deaths.

“The Brazilian authorities distanced themselves from the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 last year. Their refusal to adopt evidence-based public health measures led to the premature death of many people, ”said MSF’s international president, the doctor. Christos Christou, it’s a statement. (Reuters)

Wednesday April 14

Denmark definitively cancels use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark decided to permanently abandon AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine due to its “rare” but “serious” side effects, health authorities announced on Wednesday, making it the first European country to do so. Despite the opinions of the European regulator and the WHO in favor of its use, “the vaccination campaign in Denmark continues without the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said the director of the National Health Agency, Soren Brostrom, at a conference of press. (AFP)

What is known about the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, P1

The Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, called P1, is little known, but it raises alerts in the world because it is more contagious, which has led several countries to suspend flights from the South American giant, the epicenter of the pandemic. “The fear is justified, P1 is a more contagious variant and it spread very quickly in Brazil, which is a huge country and where the pandemic is out of control,” explained the microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, director of the Questao Institute of Science. (AFP)

Pfizer-BioNTech increases by 50 million doses to EU from April to June

The Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories will increase by 50 million the doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 that they will deliver to the European Union during the second quarter, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday. This supplementary delivery of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, initially scheduled for the fourth quarter and which will bring the doses that will reach Europe between April and June to 250 million, will begin this April, said the head of the European executive. (AFP)

Tuesday April 13

Homeland vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready by the end of 2021

The Government of Mexico announced this Tuesday the start of clinical studies of the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19, called Patria, which it expects to conclude and approve between November and December 2021. “If everything goes as expected, we would have at the end of this year a Mexican vaccine that would be made available to Cofepris (regulatory body) for approval for emergency use ”, explained María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, general director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt). (EFE)

United States pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Federal health agencies in the United States recommended on Tuesday to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, after six people developed a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving it. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold an advisory meeting on Wednesday to review the cases. (Reuters)

In 5 states will begin vaccination against Covid-19 to teachers

With a view to returning to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Health reported that it is preparing the start of vaccination against Covid-19 for teachers in five states. Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Coahuila, Nayarit and Chiapas were the selected entities, explained the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, during the morning press conference at the National Palace. The vaccination will start in the last week of April and considers immunizing 530 thousand workers in the national education sector, both teachers and personnel from other areas.

Monday April 12

More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

This Monday, a new shipment with 487,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine arrived in Mexico at the Mexico City International Airport. With the arrival of the new batch, Mexico has 6.9 million Pfierz BioNtech vaccines against Covid-19, and 16.9 million in total, the Ministry of Foreign Relations reported.

Mexico will receive Pfizer vaccines between April and June through Covax mechanism

Mexico is among the 47 countries that will receive more vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech against Covid-19 through the Covax mechanism. According to Gavi, who leads the COVAX program together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, a total of 14.1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech have been allocated to be distributed in these countries. In addition to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine are other countries that will receive these lots. (Reuters)

China Considering Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Improve Efficacy

China is considering mixing different Covid-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its own, said a health expert during a conference. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the problem that the efficacy levels of existing vaccines are not high,” notes the Chinese digital newspaper The Paper, quoting Gao Fu, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. . It is the first time that a renowned Chinese expert has publicly mentioned the relatively low efficacy of vaccines produced by his country, while Beijing continues its mass vaccination campaign and exports doses around the world. (AFP)