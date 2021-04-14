Covid-19 News: More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

A staff member handles the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines stored at the Hovedstaden Region Vaccine Center, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo: Reuters)

Denmark definitively cancels use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark decided to permanently abandon AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine due to its “rare” but “serious” side effects, health authorities announced on Wednesday, making it the first European country to do so. Despite the opinions of the European regulator and the WHO in favor of its use, “the vaccination campaign in Denmark continues without the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said the director of the National Health Agency, Soren Brostrom, at a conference of press. (AFP)

What is known about the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, P1

The Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, called P1, is little known, but it raises alerts in the world because it is more contagious, which has led several countries to suspend flights from the South American giant, the epicenter of the pandemic. “The fear is justified, P1 is a more contagious variant and it spread very quickly in Brazil, which is a huge country and where the pandemic is out of control,” explained the microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, director of the Questao Institute of Science. (AFP)

Pfizer-BioNTech increases by 50 million doses to EU from April to June

Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories will increase by 50 million the doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 that they will deliver to the European Union during the second quarter, announced on Wednesday the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. This supplementary delivery of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, initially scheduled for the fourth quarter and which will bring the doses that will reach Europe between April and June to 250 million, will begin this April, said the head of the European executive. (AFP)

Tuesday April 13

Homeland vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready by the end of 2021

The Government of Mexico announced this Tuesday the start of clinical studies of the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19, called Patria, which it hopes to conclude and approve between November and December 2021. “If everything goes as expected, we would have at the end of this year a Mexican vaccine that would be made available to the Cofepris (regulatory body) for approval for emergency use ”, explained María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, general director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt). (EFE)

United States pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Federal health agencies in the United States recommended on Tuesday to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, after six people developed a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold an advisory meeting on Wednesday to review the cases. (Reuters)

In 5 states will begin vaccination against Covid-19 to teachers

With a view to returning to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Health reported that it is preparing the start of vaccination against Covid-19 for teachers in five states. Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Coahuila, Nayarit and Chiapas were the selected entities, explained the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, during the morning press conference at the National Palace. The vaccination will start in the last week of April and considers immunizing 530 thousand workers in the national education sector, both teachers and personnel from other areas.

Monday April 12

More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

This Monday, a new shipment with 487,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine arrived in Mexico at the Mexico City International Airport. With the arrival of the new batch, Mexico has 6.9 million Pfierz BioNtech vaccines against Covid-19, and 16.9 million in total, the Ministry of Foreign Relations reported.

Mexico will receive Pfizer vaccines between April and June through Covax mechanism

Mexico is among the 47 countries that will receive more vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech against Covid-19 through the Covax mechanism. According to Gavi, who leads the COVAX program together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, a total of 14.1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech have been allocated to be distributed in these countries. In addition to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine are other countries that will receive these lots. (Reuters)

China Considering Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Improve Efficacy

China is considering mixing different Covid-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its own, said a health expert during a conference. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the problem that the efficacy levels of existing vaccines are not high,” notes the Chinese digital newspaper The Paper, quoting Gao Fu, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. . It is the first time that a renowned Chinese expert has publicly mentioned the relatively low efficacy of vaccines produced by his country, while Beijing continues its mass vaccination campaign and exports doses around the world. (AFP)