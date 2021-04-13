Covid-19 News: More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues in Mexico, in the country’s capital, older adults arrive at Ciudad Universitaria to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo: Reuters / Edgard Garrido)

Homeland vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready by the end of 2021

The Government of Mexico announced this Tuesday the start of clinical studies of the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19, called Patria, which it hopes to conclude and approve between November and December 2021. “If everything goes as expected, we would have at the end of this year a Mexican vaccine that would be made available to the Cofepris (regulatory body) for approval for emergency use ”, explained María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, general director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt). (EFE)

United States pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Federal health agencies in the United States recommended on Tuesday to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, after six people developed a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving it. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold an advisory meeting on Wednesday to review the cases. (Reuters)

In 5 states will begin vaccination against Covid-19 to teachers

With a view to returning to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Health reported that it is preparing the start of vaccination against Covid-19 for teachers in five states. Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Coahuila, Nayarit and Chiapas were the selected entities, explained the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, during the morning press conference at the National Palace. The vaccination will start in the last week of April and considers immunizing 530 thousand workers in the national education sector, both teachers and personnel from other areas.

Monday April 12

More than 487,000 Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mexico

This Monday, a new shipment with 487,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine arrived in Mexico at the Mexico City International Airport. With the arrival of the new batch, Mexico has 6.9 million Pfierz BioNtech vaccines against Covid-19, and 16.9 million in total, the Ministry of Foreign Relations reported.

Mexico will receive Pfizer vaccines between April and June through Covax mechanism

Mexico is among the 47 countries that will receive more vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech against Covid-19 through the Covax mechanism. According to Gavi, who leads the COVAX program together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, a total of 14.1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech have been allocated to be distributed in these countries. In addition to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine are other countries that will receive these lots. (Reuters)

China Considering Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Improve Efficacy

China is considering mixing different Covid-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its own, said a health expert during a conference. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the problem that the efficacy levels of existing vaccines are not high,” notes the Chinese digital newspaper The Paper, quoting Gao Fu, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. . It is the first time that a renowned Chinese expert has publicly mentioned the relatively low efficacy of vaccines produced by his country, while Beijing continues its mass vaccination campaign and exports doses around the world. (AFP)