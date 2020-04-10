After 100 days after the first case of the virus was reported in China, more than 80,000 deaths and 1,400,000 infections have been registered around the world.

Notimex –

The World Health Organization has reported that the coronavirus it’s ten times more mortal that flu.

The WHO He mentioned that the cases amount to more than 1.3 million people infected with COVID-19. The general director of the WHO thanked Member States and donors, who have raised $ 800 million for the global response.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus stressed that more support is needed, as poor and vulnerable countries can suffer “massive devastation”.

“The window to contain the virus at the national and sub-national levels is closing in many countries. Infections in Africa are relatively small, but are growing rapidly,” said Adhamon Gebreyesus.

The agency has updated technical response strategies, including on low and middle income, with weak health systems and infrastructure, and with conflict situations.