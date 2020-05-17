Mexico is preparing to gradually reactivate its economy, but the spread of coronavirus increases daily, raising fears of a new wave of spread as other countries have suffered in easing restrictions.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that the fight against the virus depends on maintaining social distance in many places, while describing how other areas will return to work on Monday.

“We are about to start having fewer cases,” said López Obrador on Friday. “But these days we have to take better care of ourselves, not relax discipline, not trust ourselves.”

Furthermore, the government clarified rules for the construction, mining and auto industries to return to work on Monday. During the next two weeks the protocols for the safety of workers will be formalized and those who comply with them and obtain the necessary authorization may reopen at any time.

2,409 confirmed cases were registered by testing on Thursday, the first time the daily number exceeds 2,000. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that it is “the most difficult moment”, when the increase in new cases is faster.

Health authorities have said that the actual number of infections is much higher. Mexico has the lowest COVID-19 test rate of any of the world’s largest economies, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The national quarantine, which began in March, will continue, but those particular industries will be able to resume their activities because the main advisory body on the pandemic, the General Health Council, said Tuesday that it decided to classify them as “essential activities.”

There were signs on Friday that hospital capacity was nearing completion in Mexico City, the worst affected area. The Ministry of Health reported that 73% of hospital beds were occupied; the percentage was lower for intensive care beds, due in part to the expansion of units created especially in hospitals and other facilities.

About 2,000 respirators purchased by private companies and donated to hospitals arrived on a flight from Chicago on Friday. Large Mexican companies bought them from the manufacturer Toyal Philips, a Dutch company with factories in the United States.

There is concern among doctors that the mitigation of social distancing measures is premature and that a devastating second wave of contagion is generated as resources decrease and medical personnel fall into exhaustion.

In neighboring Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei announced on Thursday night that he was re-imposing quarantine as there was a spike in new infections in the first week that allowed the reopening of shopping malls.

Guatemalans will be quarantined at their homes over the weekend. Starting Monday, a curfew will apply from 5 in the afternoon to 5 in the morning.

Without health there can be no life or economy, said the president.

