The coronavirus COVID-19 could still be hidden in lungs of apparently recovered patients who no longer show symptoms, also going unnoticed by conventional tests, according to a study published by a group of Chinese medical researchers.

The Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post replied to the investigation of these doctors from the Chongqing Military Medical University ( China), which was published this week in the scientific journal Cell Research.

The study cites the case of a 78-year-old woman who died unexpectedly in mid-February after apparently overcoming the coronavirus and testing negative for up to three tests in which samples of her nose and throat and receiving a positive report after undergoing a TAC.

The autopsy found no virus in his liver, heart, intestine, skin or bone marrow, but coronavirus did appear in her lung tissue, which, despite the fact that the patient showed no symptoms, presented the usual damage of a viral infection.

“There is an urgent need to understand the pathogenesis of infection by SARS-CoV-2 (name of the new coronavirus causing the pandemic), ”the researchers warned.

The study authors propose to carry out bronchoalveolar lavages -that is, insert cleaning serum into the lungs- before discharging patients to guarantee the detection of hidden viruses, although it is a more complex, expensive and time-consuming procedure than swab tests.

The possibility that the virus has not been completely eliminated from the body after a patient passes COVID-19, and the uncertainty of whether they develop antibodies enough to guarantee the immunity faced with a possible reinfection, these are two of the issues that most concern the medical community.

And even more if one takes into account that in China, where the outbreak arose, efforts are being made to return to social and economic normality and that in other severely affected countries, such as Spain, Italy or United States, plans to de-escalate the measures to contain the pandemic are being drawn up.

The World Health Organization (who) recalled last week that it has not been proven that humans are immunized against SARS-CoV-2 after overcoming an infection, which would call into question the plans of some countries that hope to develop a “collective immunity” allowing virus spread among the population.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government’s star adviser to the coronavirus crisis, Zhong Nanshan, recently said that the majority of positive results in recovered patients They could be due to “fragmented genes” of the virus, and there is no evidence so far that a person who has passed COVID-19 can infect another.

