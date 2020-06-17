At first it was noted that people with diabetes were highly vulnerable to contracting the SAR-CoV-2 virus, with a very high probability of losing their lives. Statistics do not lie, worldwide about 30% of patients who died from Covid-19 were diabetics, but in an unexpected turn of the pandemic a group of scientists is warning that the infection could develop some type of diabetes in healthy patients.

There is still no clear explanation as to why diabetes and Covid-19 are related to each other, but both manage to destabilize blood levels. People with diabetes require daily servings of insulin (which their bodies cannot produce) in order to control their blood sugar levels, but Covid-19 also works in a similar way, albeit more severely.

In some cases, the virus caused infected patients to quickly develop something called diabetic ketoacidosis., a complication that raises blood sugar levels and which, when not effectively treated with high doses of insulin, can lead patients to coma.

The reasons why a person can develop diabetes are multiple, either due to genetic or even environmental factors, such as stress. Although it can even develop during the gestational stage of pregnancy. However, it seems that we are facing a new risk factor: Covid-19, according to a group of experts, who presented their theory about the “diabetogenic effect” of the virus in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The researchers explained that while it is well established that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can “cause pleiotropic disturbances of glucose metabolism that could complicate the pathophysiology of pre-existing diabetes or lead to new disease mechanisms,” it is not yet clear if “the alterations in glucose metabolism that occur with a sudden onset in severe Covid-19 persist or subside when the infection resolves.” Many questions remain to be solved, they explain, such as discovering whether Covid-19 can change the “underlying pathophysiology” or “natural history” of diabetes.

Studying the effects that Covid-19 will have seems to take longer than we could imagine, but this group of scientists, although they do not yet know the key by which the SAR-CoV-2 virus is related to diabetes, They created a registry for patients with which they will be able to discover more cases of diabetes related to Covid-19.