Vaccine development is a never ending path, and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could be “a historic moment” for the science world today facing a race against time to get a vaccine against the virus, experts said.

“This is an unprecedented, historic moment, because finding a vaccine generally takes many years and the challenge today is to find it as soon as possible,” said the internist. Alejandrina Malacara.

In the framework of the World Immunization Week, which is held every year in the last week of April, the specialist indicated that the current COVID-19 pandemic in the world opened new paradigms to accelerate the development of vaccines and marks a new era for the process of innovative vaccines.

“It is a change in the traditional path of vaccine development. Some of them may take up to 10 years to develop, today the coronavirus requires science, in more optimistic scenarios, to be available in a maximum of 18 months, “he said.

The also medical director of Sanofi Pasteur explained that there are currently more than 20 companies that are looking for a vaccine against COVID-19, since it is the only tool that would help control pandemic infections like this, which already has more than 3 million infected people. worldwide and has claimed the lives of some 220 people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The doctor Isaac Estrada, a pediatric neonatologist and president of the National Federation of Neonatology of Mexico, indicated that the main challenge of science today is to thoroughly understand the behavior of the disease in order to research and develop a vaccine that helps fight the virus.

He indicated that at this time, talking about immunization for life is very timely and urgent due to the spread of preventable diseases such as measles, which has had a new outbreak in countries like Mexico.

In addition, he said that the recent threat by COVID-19, coupled with the outbreaks of Zika and Ebola, highlighted the importance of developing vaccines to prevent thousands of deaths worldwide.

Dr. Malacara expressed that the work in the development of vaccines “never ends”, because although today they exist to prevent more than 25 diseases, over time new agents will be found, in addition to the fact that there will always be a concern to improve existing vaccines.

“There are areas of opportunity, we are looking for some vaccines, for example, to be of a single application or for a single vaccine to prevent many diseases, and even routes of administration, that are not always injected,” he said.

The best tool against diseases

The specialists highlighted the importance of immunization for life which, they said, should be seen as a long-term strategy to improve health and support the sustainability of health systems.

“Vaccinating, for example, newborns means giving them tools so that they grow optimally and are at less risk of suffering from infectious diseases,” said Estrada.

He explained that with this, human beings develop a series of defenses that will prevent the disease from occurring or from being so severe, which helps to prevent health systems from becoming saturated.

“Immunization is the foundation of the primary health care system and an indisputable human right,” said the specialist.

Dr. Malacara pointed out that it is important to remember that vaccines are not only for children “because there are vaccines for all stages of life.”

And he stressed that immunization is an investment for the future, as they help create a world “healthier, safer and more prosperous for everyone.”

With information from EFE