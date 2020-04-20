Maisa Silva reported on her Twitter account that her father, Celso, was the victim of a racist attack due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. ‘He heard from a woman that it is okay to leave home, that people are frightening for nothing because they only die’ black and Latino ‘because they have no medical insurance. My father is black ‘, the presenter told the microblog in an indignant tone

Maisa Silva reported that her father, Celso, was a victim of racism due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The outburst was made by the SBT presenter on her Twitter account, this Sunday (20). “He heard from a woman that it is okay to leave home, that people are frightening for nothing because they only die ‘black and Latino’ because they have no medical insurance. My father is black,” he began. Since the beginning of the period of social isolation, Maisa has already removed charges to reveal donations to those affected by Covid-19.

‘I grew up in a family that is very mixed’, pointed out Maisa

In the sequence, the actress added: “So you already know why you are not giving importance to isolation. Because these lives matter little to them”. Maisa, who has been helping even more with household chores, recounted her reaction to learning about the prejudice suffered by her father. “I feel bad. Terrible. Horrible. Sad. We talked, mainly because I grew up in a family that is very mixed. But it gave me a greater ‘notion’ I think, both of my privilege and of trying to do my part so that these actions are not repeated or are admissible “, he added.

Maisa recalled doubt when studying abroad

Still on the microblog, the interviewer pointed out the doubt she had when she went to study abroad. “When you have a black father and a white mother you are considered biracial to them. But my mother to them is not white but yes Latin. So I was like? What do I put? Then I put Latin, I think”, reported the young woman, target of fake news involving her having contracted the coronavirus.

Lari Manoela criticized producer for racist speech

Earlier this month, businessman Rodrigo Branco caused controversy by criticizing, among others, Maria Julia Coutinho. “She is terrible, horrible. She says everything wrong. She is only there because of the color,” he shot, receiving a series of criticisms. One of the famous people who took a stand against Rodrigo was Larissa Manoela. “There is no defense for that. Racism is a crime. It is necessary to assume and take responsibility for these attitudes (…). I have full sense of my privilege and, precisely for this reason, I cannot remain silent. To be silent would be to agree with the pain and suffering that this type of speech and attitude causes every day. No racism! “, he asked.

Maisa gives creativity show in quarantine

The period of social isolation has served to show Maisa’s creativity. The presenter did not neglect physical exercises, taught stylish makes to followers and even colored her hair.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

