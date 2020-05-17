Santo Domingo, RD.

The presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, assured that he has been one of the voices that since the coronavirus pandemic occurred, has suggested to the government to unite the entire country to adopt sanitary measures and strategies to counter the coronavirus. .

It indicates that instead of uniting different unions in this fight, the health authorities have divided rather than united.

“Instead of uniting wills and talents, what the health authorities have done is divide, as they have not been able to work with the Medical College and the nursing and bioanalysis unions, with eminent doctors who make efforts to help, have ignored the contest of the UASD, of civil society in general and they have politicized their speech and actions, ”he said after the start of the solidarity route through areas of the provinces of San Pedro de Macorís, La Altagracia and Hato Mayor.

He said that as soon as the next elections win, the government that he will preside will work with all the national sectors, including professionals from the outgoing government, to put into practice a “transparent, efficient and harmonious strategy to control and defeat the virus in the shortest term. “

Regarding the economic situation, Abinader questioned whether the government has maintained an unsustainable model, aggravated by the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus epidemic, however, he said that he has an efficient team of experienced economists and public policy specialists with whom he is doing the necessary refinements that will impose the effects of Covid 19 on the Guidelines of the Government Program, which was already in the portfolio.

“We are going to reach the government in the capacity to face any adversity that we find, agreeing with the whole country on the main lines to solve the problems and direct it along paths of harmonious and sustainable development, with an economy that encourages agricultural and industrial production, tourism, commerce, micro, small and medium-sized companies, and many good jobs, with quality public services in health, education, citizen and social security, environmental sustainability and others, ”he summarized.

.