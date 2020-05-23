Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord“data-reactid =” 32 “> Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The video game sector has benefited greatly for the world situation in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19 And just as there are those who think that nothing will be like before after this crisis, there are also those who consider that this will have a very positive impact on the industry, such as the managers of Nvidia. “data-reactid =” 33 “> The sector of the Videogames have been greatly benefited by the world situation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and just as there are those who think that nothing will be like before after this crisis, there are also those who consider that this will have a very positive impact on the industry, like the managers of Nvidia.

GeForce Now since February, many of whom made their decision just as the first lockdown measures were being taken in different parts of the world. “data-reactid =” 34 “> During a briefing and follow-up to their recent financial report for the first quarter 2020, Colette Kress, Chief Financial Officer and Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, discussed the changes the industry has undergone during the coronavirus pandemic and the impact this has had on some of their businesses. the 2 million users who have subscribed to GeForce Now since February, many of whom made their decision just as the first lockdown measures were taken in different parts of the world.

For his part, Huang pointed out that just as many work environments will change after seeing the response and possibilities of working at home, video games will also change as they are the answer to entertainment needs in these new times: “I think more and more people they go to work permanently from home. There is a strong movement of companies that are going to support a greater percentage of people who work from home. And when people work from home, the best home entertainment, video games will clearly increase. I think that games they will represent a much larger segment of society’s overall entertainment budget. “

decided that he would not fire anyone and that he would increase the wages of his workers so they can better deal with this situation. “data-reactid =” 46 “> Nvidia has been one of the companies that have given something to talk about during the pandemic, because despite the expected opposite result, it decided not to It would fire anyone and it would increase the wages of its workers so that they can better deal with this situation.

