coronavirus does not stop giving surprises. With more than 3.5 million infected and around 250,000 fatal cases, its most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. However, new signs have joined the picture, such as mental confusion and decreased sense of smell.

The most novel of these are the injuries to the feet that children, adolescents and young adults, as reported by The New York Times, who detected an increasing number of episodes after dialoguing with specialists from San Francisco and Boston, in the United States.

Dermatologist Lindy Fox treated four or five patients each year for perniosis, which are painful injuries that arise in the fingers and toes in the winter, due to inflammation. However, today his practice is "flooded" with people who come because of what are commonly known as "chilblains".

The director of dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Esther Freeman, vouched for something similar. “I had to add additional clinical sessions, just to attend to foot inquiries. People are very concerned, “he said.

“Federal health officials have not included toe injuries on the list of coronavirus symptoms, but some dermatologists are pushing for a change, saying the so-called ‘COVID toe’ (from English ‘COVID toe’) should be a sufficient reason to do so, “said the outlet.

The New York Times recalled that doctors from Spain, Belgium and Italy have also registered an increase in consultations for this type of injury.

“Scientists are just beginning to study the phenomenon, but so far chilblain-like lesions seem curiously to indicate a mild or even asymptomatic infection. They can also develop several weeks after the acute phase of an infection ends, ”the newspaper reported.

In fact, some experts have theorized that complications “may reflect a healthy immune response” to the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

“The most important message is not to panic: Most of the patients we see with these injuries are doing extremely well,” Freeman said. By visiting a doctor, taking hydrocortisone and Benadryl treatments, and even ice, and staying home, symptoms and pain go away in a few weeks, experts say.

Her colleague Lindy Fox went further: “The good news is that chilblain-like injuries generally mean that you will be fine. Generally, it’s a good sign that your body has been exposed to COVID-19 and is experiencing a good immune reaction to it. ”

