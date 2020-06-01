Miami, Jun 1 . .- The number of people who visited Florida in the first quarter of the year was 10.7% less than in the same period of 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to provisional figures from the agency of state tourism promotion.

About 31.95 million people visited Florida from January to March, less than the 35.79 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The number of passengers arriving by air at 19 Florida airports in the first quarter decreased by 11.6% compared to the same period in 2019, and there was a 13.2% decrease in contracted hotel rooms.

Tourists arriving at the Orlando airport, the most touristic city in Florida and in the entire US, were 5.7 million, 10.8% less, and those arriving at the Miami airport, 5.2 million, a 13 , 1% less.

Of the total visitors, 28.5 million were from other parts of the US, a figure 9.7% lower than that of the first quarter of 2019, 1.22 million came from Canada (-14.4%) and 2.18 million from the rest of the world (-20.6%).

Visit Florida noted that the data previously used to calculate the flow of tourists may not be used to “paint the whole picture during COVID-19” and warned that the pandemic may change tourist behavior habits for years.

The figures for the second quarter are expected to be even worse than those for the first, since April and May have been almost nil from the point of view of tourism, while January and February were normal and the impact of COVID-19 began to be felt. in March.

The first case of COVID-19 in Florida was officially registered on March 1 and by 20 of that month, almost all activity had been paralyzed, although the state-wide confinement order went into effect on April 1.

Today, Florida accumulates 56,830 cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 2,460 deaths from the disease, and the entire state is in Phase One of economic reactivation, although the hotel sector is lagging behind others.

In 2019, the ninth year of growth in the influx of tourists to Florida, 131.4 million tourists visited Florida, a record number.

The entire state is in Phase One of the economic recovery, which means that businesses are open, except for some, although they operate with limited capacity and exceptional health protocols.

The economy of this state that has tourism as its main engine has been greatly affected by COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread, which is reflected in a notable rise in the unemployment rate and an increase in households with food and other deficiencies.

