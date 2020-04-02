Narrative | 2020 April 2, Thursday

Coronavirus in Spain

At this time, 73,492 cases are active by contagion of the coronavirus in Spain and a total of 10,003 deceased, according to official data from the Ministry of Health, corresponding to the April 1st. Since the virus first appeared in the country, a total of 110,238 people, of which they have already recovered 26,743. In the last hours they have joined 8,102 new infections, which means an increase in 7.93% with respect to the total number of infected in the last report.

Global Data Region Infected Assets Contacted (24h) Deceased (24h) Recovered (24h)Spain73,492 110,238 (8,102) 10,003 (950) 26,743 (4,096)World688,100 935,410 (36,742) 47,906 (3,600) 199,404 (7,951)

Madrid currently concentrates the largest number of active cases with 32,155, followed by Catalonia Y Andalusia with 21,804 and 6,972 active cases respectively.

Also, during the past day Madrid has confirmed 2,315 new cases, followed by Catalonia after reporting 1,813 new patients. These autonomous communities are accompanied Castilla la Mancha after reporting 635 new patients and Andalusia after reporting 580 new cases.

Total New CasesTotal Cases (change% 24h)Total Deceased (24h)Total Recovered (24h)Madrid 2,31532,155 (+ 7.76%) 4,175 (+310) 12,400 (+1573) Catalonia 1.81321,804 (+ 9.07%) 2,093 (+244) 6,917 (+1216) Castilla-La Mancha 6357,682 (+9, 01%) 854 (+80) 494 (+97) Andalucía5806,972 (+ 9.07%) 343 (+35) 228 (+46) Castilla y León5087,355 (+ 7.42%) 641 (+56) 1,498 (+239) Basque Country4797,317 (+ 7%) 412 (+43) 2,490 (+325) Galicia4104,842 (+ 9.25%) 120 (+17) 333 (+74) C. Valenciana3866.308 (+ 6.52%) 443 (+48) 432 (+192) Aragón2092,700 (+ 8.39%) 200 (+31) 320 (+63) Navarra1852,682 (+ 7.41%) 141 (+11) 278 (+42) Extremadura 1,581,837 (+ 9.41%) 181 (+29) 139 (+26) La Rioja 1,232,083 (+ 6.28%) 101 (+11) 641 (+72 ) Balearic Islands 731,204 (+ 6.45%) 58 (+12) 239 (+69) Canary Islands 641,444 (+ 4.64%) 68 (+6) 94 (+17) Asturias 621,384 (+ 4.69% ) 69 (+6) 135 (+26) Cantabria 551,268 (+ 4.53%) 60 (+6) 60 (+17) Murcia 431,084 (+ 4.13%) 42 (+5) 45 (+2 ) Ceuta455 (+ 7.84%) 1 0 Melilla062 1 0 Spain8,102110,238 (7.93%)10,003 (950)26,743 (4,096)Situation in the hospitals of Spain

Of all active coronavirus cases, a total of 54,113 people are hospitalized in medical centers across the country, according to data from the latest Health report. In the last hours the number of hospital admissions has grown by 5.24%, with 2,695 new patients who have been admitted to the hospital mainly with respiratory problems derived from contagion by coronavirus.

With today’s data, Catalonia It is the autonomous community with the highest number of hospitalized patients with 15,489, in front of Madrid with 15,227 entered and Basque Country with 4,087 people entered in total.

Of these patients, according to data from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc), approximately 15% of patients infected with coronavirus they present serious symptoms that require admission to Intensive Care Units (ICU). Following these data, at this time there is 6,092 patients admitted to these units after confirming 220 new patients on the last day, a figure a 3.75% higher which was registered in hospitals in the last report.

Specifically, the Autonomous Communities with the most ICU patients are the following: Catalonia (1,855), Madrid (1,528) and C. Valenciana (379).

Coronavirus in the world

The number of cases of infection by COVID-19 already reaches 935,410 people around the world, of which they have already recovered 199,404. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 216,722, followed by Italy, Spain Y China with 110,574, 110,238 and 82,394 cases each.

Global trendsInfected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast 24hTotalLast 24hTotalLast 24h1. USA: 202.9131. USA: 216.7221. Spain: 8,1021. Italy: 13.1551. Spain: 9501. China: 76.5711. Spain: 4.0962. Italy: 80.5722. Italy: 110.5742. Germany: 5.4532. Spain: 10.0032. Italy: 7272. Spain: 26.7432. Italy: 1.1183. Spain: 73.4923. Spain: 110.2383. France: 4.8613. USA: 5.1373. United Kingdom: 5633. Germany: 19.1753. Germany: 475

In the last 24 hours have been added 36,742 new positives in coronavirus, which means an increase in the 4.09% with respect to the total number of infections in the last report. Spain It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 8,102, followed by Germany after registering 5,453 new patients. To these are added France with 4,861 new cases and Italy after reporting 4,782 new infections in the country.

There are no new countries that have registered new cases of patients infected with the virus since the previous report. Additionally, the first deaths due to diseases derived from the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Congo (Brazzaville).

Since its appearance, the number of deaths worldwide currently stands at 47,906 people, to which they have joined 3,600 since the last report. Italy It is the country that has registered the largest amount so far with 13,155 deceased, followed by Spain, USA and France with 10,003, 5,137 and 4,032 deaths respectively.

The first manifestations of the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China, in the city of Wuhan, he December 31, 2019. Since then, the infection has spread throughout Asia until it devastated the rest of the world. As of today, confirmed cases in the country have increased by 0.04%, leaving 33 new infections since the previous report. Total, 2,501 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrative based on data from the Ministry of Health, the Dpartimento della Protezione Civile in Italy, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and John Hopkins University.