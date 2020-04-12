Narrative | 2020 April 12, Sunday

Situation in Spain

Currently there 86,656 active cases of contagion by coronavirus in Spain and a total of 16,972 deceased, as indicated by official data from the Ministry of Health, corresponding to the April 11. Since the first case was confirmed in our country, a total of 166,019 people, of which 62,391 have already recovered. In the last hours they have joined 4,167 new infections, which means an increase in 2.57% with respect to the total number of infected in the last report.

Global Data Region Infected Assets Contacted (Last day) Deceased (Last day) Recovered (Last day)Spain86,656 166,019 (4,167) 16,972 (619) 62,391 (3,282)World1,222,270 1,739,307 (35,281) 108,728 (3,943) 408,309 (9,052)

Madrid currently concentrates the largest number of active cases with 15,626, followed by Catalonia and Castilla la Mancha, which add up 15,610 and 9,790 active cases respectively.

Also, in the past day Catalonia has registered 1,043 new infections, followed by Madrid after reporting 738 new cases. These autonomies have joined Castilla y León with 575 new patients and Andalusia after reporting 294 new patients.

Total New CasesTotal Cases (change% 24h)Total Deceased (24h)Total Recovered (24h)Catalonia 1,04334,027 (+ 3.16%) 3,442 (+111) 14,975 (+717) Madrid 73846,587 (+ 1.61%) 6,278 (+194) 24,683 (+1020) Castilla y León57512,118 (+4.98 %) 1,221 (+41) 4,010 (+253) Andalusia29410,006 (+ 3.03%) 799 (+62) 1,838 (+208) C. Valencian 2638,841 (+ 3.07%) 838 (+20) 2,624 (+335) Basque Country25710,772 (+ 2.44%) 804 (+39) 4,867 (+126) Castilla-La Mancha24213,698 (+1 , 8%) 1,543 (+60) 2,365 (+160) Galicia 1607,336 (+ 2.23%) 274 (+13) 1,143 (+61) Navarra 1,523,969 (+ 3.98%) 232 (+5) 650 (+47) Aragon 1,014,070 (+ 2.54%) 450 (+25) 934 (+46) Extremadura 942,580 (+ 3.78%) 312 (+9) 481 (+19) Asturias 651,892 (+3 , 56%) 140 (+12) 430 (+16) La Rioja563,279 (+ 1.74%) 219 (+12) 1,420 (+83) Murcia361,449 (+ 2.55%) 97 (+3) 344 (+69) Cantabria331,752 (+ 1.92%) 110 (+3) 297 (+16) Canarias311,918 (+ 1.64%) 95 447 (+15) Baleares271,534 (+ 1.79% ) 112 (+10) 848 (+91) Ceuta093 4 17 Melilla098 2 18 Spain4,167166,019 (2.57%)16,972 (619)62,391 (3,282)Situation in the hospitals of Spain

Due to the health consequences of coronavirus disease, currently a total of 73,465 people are hospitalized in medical centers across the country, as reported by Health. In the last hours the number of hospital admissions has grown by 7.96%, with 5,415 new people who have come to the hospital mainly with respiratory infections derived from the infection by COVID-19.

With today’s data, Catalonia is the autonomous community with the most hospitalized patients with 22,369, in front of Madrid with 11,424 entered and Castilla la Mancha with 6,838 people entered in total.

Of these patients, according to data from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc), approximately 15% of patients infected with coronavirus they present serious complications of the disease that require health care in Intensive Care Units (ICU). Following these data, at this time there are 7,554 patients admitted to these units after confirming 19 new patients on the last day, a figure a 0.25% higher which was registered in hospitals in the last report.

Specifically, the Autonomous Communities with the most patients who are requiring care in Intensive Care Units are Catalonia, Madrid and Andalusia.

Coronavirus in the world

The number of cases of infection by COVID-19 already reaches 1,739,307 people worldwide, of which 408,309 have already recovered. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 530,006, followed by Spain, Italy and Germany with 166,019, 152,271 and 120,479 cases each.

Global trendsInfected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast dayTotalLast dayTotalLast day1. USA: 477.2881. USA: 530.0061. United Kingdom: 8.7191. USA: 20.6081. France: 9871. China: 77.9291. Spain: 3.2822. Italy: 100.2692. Spain: 166.0192. Italy: 4.6942. Italy: 19.4682. United Kingdom: 9172. Spain: 62.3912. Italy: 2.0793. Spain: 86.6563. Italy: 152.2713. France: 4.3423. Spain: 16.9723. Italy: 6193. Germany: 57.4003. Mexico: 1,139

Furthermore, they have been confirmed 35,281 new infections in the last 24 hours, which means an increase in 2.07% with respect to the last report. United Kingdom It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 8,719, followed by Italy after registering 4,694 new cases. To these have been added France after registering 4,342 new patients and Spain after reporting 4,167 new cases in the country.

Likewise, the first deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Argentina.

Since its appearance, the global balance of deaths from coronavirus worldwide is 108,728 people, to which they have joined 3,943 since the last count of victims. USA It is the country with the highest number of victims so far with 20,608 deaths, followed by Italy, Spain and France with 19,468, 16,972 and 13,197 deaths respectively.

The first news of this new version of coronavirus came from the city of Wuhan, in China, he December 31, 2019. Since then, the infection has spread throughout the continent, breaking the borders until it devastates the rest of the countries of the world. As of today, confirmed cases in the country have increased 0.1%, leaving 82 new infections since the previous report. Total, 1,824 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrative based on data from the Ministry of Health, the Dpartimento della Protezione Civile in Italy, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and Johns Hopkins University.