The havoc on economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures of confinement caused the loss of 12.5 million jobs in Mexico during April, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) published on Monday.

According to the results of the first Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment (ETOE), the employed population in the country fell from 55.7 million in March this year, to 45.4 million in April.

“Said and done. A few weeks ago I said that it was very likely that more informal than formal employment would be lost. The ETOE confirms that in April 2.1 million formal jobs were lost versus 10.4 million informal ones ”, he wrote Jonathan Heath, deputy governor of Banco de México, on his Twitter account.

He pointed out that in order to measure the magnitude of the impact, one must consider the ‘labor gap’, which exceeded 50 percent of the potential labor force, greater than 20 percent in March, and also considers unemployment, underemployment, and the Population Not Economically Active (PNEA), but available to work.

In total, the Economically Active Population (EAP, the most unemployed employed), went from 57.4 in March to 45.4 million in April.

The Inegi pointed out that “this decrease represents a downward variation of 12 million economically active people, mainly for being in a state of temporary work suspension caused by quarantine. ”

“It is important to underline that this is a suspension with no perceived income involved and with no certainty as to whether the employment relationship or return to work is maintained,” he said.

Edgar Vielma, general director of Sociodemographic Statistics of the Inegi, explained that “the change in the labor market, in the PEA, derived from the fall in the employed personnel and not in unemployment. For this reason, these workers went directly to the Non-Economically Active Population ”.

The reasons

Gabriel Pérez del Peral, professor at the School of Government and Economics of the Universidad Panamericana, pointed out that the fall in the labor force had to do with the closure of supply chains and the fall in tourism, which had a strong impact. on the job.

He added that, “thirdly, the stoppage of non-essential activities in the country was a very important factor and lastly, the confinement of Mexican families in their homes caused domestic consumption to drop, lowering production and affecting the job”.

“The effect on employment by the coronavirus in Mexico is catastrophic, and a large part of the job losses are due to the fact that the support measures by the Mexican government were insufficient for micro-enterprises to be able to preserve employment,” said Elías. Micha, director of TallentiaMX, expert agency in the labor market.

The Inegi added that the working population it went from 5.1 million people in March 2020 to 11 million in April of the same year, equivalent to an underemployment rate of 25.4 percent.

The value in the month of April translates into an increase of 5.9 million underemployed people, that is, 16.3 percentage points more than in March.

While the unemployed populationThat is, the one who does not have a job demonstrating at the same time that they carried out job search actions, in April 2020 it was estimated at 2.1 million people, equivalent to 4.7 percent of the Economically Active Population (PEA).

A rate higher by 1.7 percentage points compared to the immediately previous month and 1.2 percentage points higher than that of April last year.

In its report, the Inegi added that the unoccupied population with availability to work, but without actively looking for a job, went from 5.9 million in March to 20 million people in April, which is equivalent to an increase of 24.5 percentage points.

He added that, “these people, for the most part, are waiting to resume their activities.”

Of this amount, 11.3 million people stopped working due to the temporary suspension of their work without receiving payment, caused by quarantine.

In contrast, the Labor Informality Rate it stood at 47.7 percent, a figure 8 percentage points lower compared to the previous month. In people it implied a decrease from 31 to 20.6 million, 10.4 million less, according to the ETOE results.

“The informal sector has been the alternative for Mexican families to obtain income. During the unemployment of the economy, it has also suffered from the loss of jobs due to the health emergency, ”said María Ayala, research coordinator of Acción Ciudadana contra la Pobreza.

“The informal population left the labor market and is now a non-economically active population with availability to work. This decrease also reflects the temporary suspension of activities and the expectation of resuming them, ”said the agency.