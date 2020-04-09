Sectors such as commerce and services have been affected by the measures adopted in the face of the health contingency

AP –

The International Labor Organization (ILO) calculated on Wednesday that the crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 has destroyed at least 14 million jobs in Latin America, especially in sectors such as commerce and services.

“We are facing a massive destruction of jobs,” said the regional director of the ILO Vinícius Pinheiro. It was indicated in a statement sent from the regional headquarters in Lima that the data is extracted from a global report by the agency.

In the document it was added that the virus causes regionally the loss of 5.7% of working hours in the second quarter, equivalent to 14 million full-time workers.

The sectors most exposed to risk, according to the ILOThey include lodging and restaurant services, manufacturing, retail, and business and administrative activities.

According to the agency, in the region more than 50% of all workers work precisely in the sectors most exposed to a crisis, such as commerce and services.

Pinheiro stressed that the countries of the region will need “ambitious measures to preserve jobs, promote businesses and protect income to get out of intensive care.”

In the region there are at least 37,700 infections and 1,498 deaths from the new coronavirus.

Worldwide, a pandemic has affected more than 1.5 million people and killed more than 87,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and authorities. of health of each country.

In most people the new coronavirus it causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.