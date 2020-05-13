Ceará registered 705 deaths from coronavirus, between March and April this year, overcoming other diseases considered more common, such as stroke, acute myocardial infarction and lung cancer.

Rescuers assist patient on arrival at Fortaleza hospital

According to the state health department, in the same period, 114 people died of cancer in the bronchi and lungs, in the same period this year. In 2019, there were 229. Stroke killed 180 people in 2020 and 288 in 2019. Acute myocardial infarction and its variations killed 292 people. In this period, together, the three diseases killed 586 people.

For the president of the Sociedade Cearense de Infectologia, Guilherme Henn, one of the reasons for the excess of deaths from coronavirus is the fact that it is an acute disease, which infects many people in a short period of time.

“The lack of knowledge about the disease, as it is a new disease, and the health system not being prepared are relevant factors, but there are other more important ones. When we compare hypertension, for example, a patient who receives this diagnosis today , he will die 30 or 40 years from complications of this disease. The covid-19 kills within one to two weeks. So, if we have many people becoming infected in a short period of time, we will also have many deaths in a few days “, he clarifies.

As for reducing the number of deaths from other diseases considered common, Henn explains that the fact that people do not seek emergencies may be one of the explanations. “People are not looking for care, afraid of getting covid. There are people who bore at home and arrive at hospitals with an unknown cause of death. This ends up ‘falsely’ reducing the number of deaths from this disease, for example.”

Henn explains that the lethality rate reported in the official data is overestimated, because the number of confirmed cases of the disease is less than what is actually happening.

“A proof that we have reached the peak is the collapsed health system, both public and private. Regarding the fatality rate, it is not real, because we can count deaths, but we cannot count cases, due to lack of diagnosis of people in milder cases, who end up not entering the statistic. So when we do the count between the number of deaths and confirmed cases, this account generates a percentage. Reducing the common denominator, which is the total number of cases, increases the fatality rate “, he explains.

Until this Tuesday, 12th, 1,280 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in Ceará. According to data from the state health department, the mortality rate from the disease caused by the coronavirus is 7%. There are 31,875 suspected cases under investigation, with 47,995 tests performed and 9,231 people cured of the covid-19.

