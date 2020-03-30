Mexico City, Mexico. PHOTO: . / Gustavo Graf
Rio de Janeiro Brazil. PHOTO: . / Ricardo Moraes
New York, USA. PHOTO: . / Jeenah Moon
Damascus, Syria. PHOTO: . / Yamam Al Shaar
Madrid Spain. PHOTO: . / Juan Medina
Naples, Italy. PHOTO: . / Ciro De Luca
Athens, Greece. PHOTO: . / Alkis Konstantinidis
London England. PHOTO: . / Matthew Childs
Santa Fe, Argentina. PHOTO: . / Stringer
Dublin, Ireland. PHOTO: . / Jason Cairnduff
Munich, Germany. PHOTO: . / Andreas Gebert
Tire, Lebanon. PHOTO: . / Aziz Taher
The coronavirus pandemic has forced various countries around the world to adopt extreme measures to prevent the mobilization of people, with the aim of mitigating the number of infections. This has resulted in observing empty streets in the most important cities on the planet.
