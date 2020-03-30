Mexico City, Mexico. PHOTO: . / Gustavo Graf

Rio de Janeiro Brazil. PHOTO: . / Ricardo Moraes

New York, USA. PHOTO: . / Jeenah Moon

Damascus, Syria. PHOTO: . / Yamam Al Shaar

Madrid Spain. PHOTO: . / Juan Medina

Naples, Italy. PHOTO: . / Ciro De Luca

Athens, Greece. PHOTO: . / Alkis Konstantinidis

London England. PHOTO: . / Matthew Childs

Santa Fe, Argentina. PHOTO: . / Stringer

Dublin, Ireland. PHOTO: . / Jason Cairnduff

Munich, Germany. PHOTO: . / Andreas Gebert

Tire, Lebanon. PHOTO: . / Aziz Taher

The coronavirus pandemic has forced various countries around the world to adopt extreme measures to prevent the mobilization of people, with the aim of mitigating the number of infections. This has resulted in observing empty streets in the most important cities on the planet.

