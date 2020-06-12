The professionals of the Neonatology Unit of the Pediatrics service of the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, in Tenerife, attached to the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, offer, through a video, guidelines and advice so that mothers can safely breastfeed despite Covid-19, noting that the virus is not transmitted through breastfeeding.

Prepared by the specialists of this unit, the video presents mothers with a series of preventive guidelines, such as hand hygiene throughout the process, the use of a mask and the disinfection of all the components of breast pumps, if done mechanically.

From the Neonatology Unit it is emphasized that There are no scientific studies showing that this new coronavirus is transmitted to babies through breast milk., thus denying less rigorous information circulating on social networks, they highlight from the hospital in a statement.

Preventive measures

The professionals of this unit of the service insist that “it is very important to use the mask correctly, wash hands before and after contact with the baby, clean the surfaces on which it has been in contact and if there is doubt about the possibility of contamination of the clothes or the chest by sneezing or coughing, it is recommended to change the clothes “.

In this sense, they also remember that hand hygiene must be carried out with alcoholic base between 20 and 30 seconds, and if it is done with soap and water between 40 and 60 seconds.

If the mother is not feeling well, they point out that “the best thing is to be able to express milk so that another family member can feed the baby, following the same hygiene guidelines and to use an individual milk pump for individual use. They also require that “taking medication for Covid-19 is compatible with breastfeeding “.

All these aspects, including the milk extraction and disinfection process, are shown step by step in the video that the professionals of the Neonatology Unit have shared on YouTube, so that this information can be accessible to all people in the unit. involved in the care and feeding of the baby.