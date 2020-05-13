Is covid-19 similar to other diseases? 2:24

. – The patient had been relatively well during the first 10 days that he was on covid-19. At just 38 years old, he did not fit the description of people at high risk of complications from the new coronavirus.

“He had mild lung symptoms that he was sitting at home with,” said Dr. Sean Wengerter, a vascular surgeon in Pomona, New York. “He had been diagnosed in an urgent care clinic and everything was going well at home. I just had a little cough. “

Until one of the amazing effects of covid-19 appeared.

“Then he woke up with his legs numb, cold, and so weak he couldn’t walk,” said Wengerter, chief division of vascular surgery at the Westchester Medical Center of the Good Samaritan Hospital.

Coronavirus can cause blood clots

This relatively young man had an aortic occlusion – a large blood clot in the body’s main artery, just above where it splits into two parts to run on each leg. Blood was not entering the iliac arteries and her legs were starving.

It is an extremely dangerous development that can kill 20% to 50% of patients, Wengerter said. “It just doesn’t usually happen in a 38-year-old,” he told CNN.

A quick diagnosis and a surgical procedure to cut the arteries and remove the clot with a catheter saved the patient. “We had two surgeons working on it simultaneously,” Wengerter said.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients are seeing a variety of strange and terrifying syndromes, including blood clots of all sizes throughout the body, kidney failure, inflammation of the heart, and immune complications.

“One thing that is curious, evolutionary and frustrating is that this disease manifests itself in many different ways,” said Dr. Scott Brakenridge, assistant professor in the acute care surgery team at the University of Florida School of Medicine.

READ: Doctors Try to Understand Why They See ‘Unprecedented’ Blood Clots Among Covid-19 Patients

It can also cause multisystemic organ failure

“In some cases it is having serious effects on the patient’s breathing capacity, and in others it seems to be associated with the development of multisystemic organ failure, when all his organs are shut down. And now it’s associated with immune effects in children. “

While the new coronavirus is designated as a respiratory virus, it is clear that it is affecting some people throughout the body. The most obvious symptoms of infection are classic respiratory symptoms: fever, pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

But the virus also seems to attack some organs directly. One of the most concerning is its assault on the lining of blood vessels, which in turn causes unnatural blood clotting.

“It appears that covid, the virus, is creating a local inflammatory response that is leading to some of these thrombotic events,” said Wengerter. “This is happening due to the direct action of the virus on the arteries.”

Other teams of doctors reported unusual strokes in younger patients, as well as pulmonary embolisms, the medical name for blood clots in the lungs.

Pathologists are also finding small blood clots in the smallest vessels, said Dr. Oren Friedman, who has been treating patients with covid-19 in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“There is no debate: the virus appears to affect thrombosis and appears to directly affect blood vessels,” Friedman told CNN. And that means it affects the whole body.

“Obviously, every organ in your body is powered by blood vessels, so if the virus affects your blood vessels, then you can suffer organ damage,” he said.

“It is a very confusing image. It’s going to take time to figure it out, ”said Brakenridge.

May cause children’s immune system to overreact

One of the most terrifying syndromes that could be related to covid-19 is “pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.” New York City reports 52 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, and the New York State Department of Health says it is investigating 100 cases.

It is characterized by persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs and other symptoms that resemble shock, says a panel of pediatricians known as the International PICU-COVID-19 Collaboration.

“In some cases, children have shock and some have characteristics of Kawasaki disease, while others may have signs of cytokine storm. In some geographic areas, there has been an increase in cases of Kawasaki disease in children who do not have shock, ”said rheumatologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Mary Beth Son. Kawasaki disease involves inflammation of the walls of the median arteries and can damage the heart.

READ: 15 children hospitalized in New York with Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome that could be related to covid-19

It can be caused by an immune system response known as a cytokine storm, doctors say.

“Your immune system overreacts to the virus, and because these are inflammatory diseases, this overreaction can cause a disease similar to Kawasaki’s,” said Dr. Glenn Budnick, a pediatrician in Pomona, New Jersey, on Saturday. on CNN Newsroom.

“It is even possible that the antibodies that children are making against SARS-CoV2 are creating an immune reaction in the body. No one knows, “said Dr. Jane Newburger, a cardiologist on the Boston Children’s panel and an expert on Kawasaki disease.

The cytokine storm can also cause some unusual lung damage and blood clotting in adult patients, the doctors said.

“There is other evidence that the virus does not really generate a strong immune response and is actually suppressing the immune system,” said Brakenridge. That would allow the virus to attack organs more directly.

A study published in the journal Nature Medicine on Tuesday supported both theories.

Dr. Zheng Zhang and colleagues at the Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital in Shenzhen, China, analyzed samples of immune cells taken from the lungs of nine coronavirus patients and found abnormally high levels of immune cells called macrophages and neutrophils, as well as chemicals. signaling signals called cytokines and chemokines in the sickest patients. The sickest patients also had high levels of proliferation of T cells, another type of immune cell.

But patients with the most severe symptoms had fewer CD8 T cells, which directly kill virus-infected cells.

Doctors say they are discovering that various treatments can help control symptoms. Anticoagulants can help control unusual blood clotting, while immune blockers can help control cytokine storm.

It can cause co covid fingers ’

A final symptom that is puzzling, but less troublesome, is known as “covid fingers.” Patients report red or purple swelling of the toes.

‘Covid fingers-19’: another symptom of the disease 0:51

It is possible that the small blood clots associated with covid-19 are causing it, the doctors said.

“A covid toe pattern that people report are red lesions typically on the soles of the feet. It may be a skin reaction or caused by a small blockage or micro clot in the blood vessels in the toes, “said pulmonologist Humberto Choi of the Cleveland Clinic on the clinic’s website .

It is generally not associated with any serious symptoms, Choi said.

.