The owner of Grupo Salinas, issued a message to his collaborators in which he assured that preventive measures against the declared pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), especially social isolation, would have a higher mortality than the coronavirus in Mexico

Covid-19 disease, a respiratory condition that in its most serious complications, has been unleashed for several months in Wuhan province, China. it can cause severe pneumonia leading to death. So far, 16,231 people have died around the world.

However, the business magnate considered that the paralysis suffered by the Mexican economy “means hunger”, a social problem that could have negative consequences for this sector.

The message was broadcast during a conference with executives and business leaders that was broadcast by Azteca Noticias in the evening newscast, Hechos, hosted by Javier Alatorre, who also attended the event.

The magnate’s statements occur after On March 24, cases of looting were reported to convenience stores such as Bodega Aurrerá. They first appeared in the State of Mexico, but soon there were others in the national capital and in the state of Puebla. These supposedly orchestrated through a WhatsApp group.

He assured that, Although the virus exists, there is a “wrong equation” because Covid-19 is not the same as death. And he assured that:

He made reference to that a good part of the Mexican population “does not live on a salary, does not live on their savings, does not live on the government, the vast majority live daily “.

He expressed his concern that in the absence of passers-by he would generate spaces of action for criminals “we are bad, the streets empty, everything closed, empty schools, empty hotels, empty restaurants, this cannot be, life has to continue.”

On the other hand, He supported the constant statements of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in which he invited Mexicans to continue taking to the streets despite the fact that the country was already close to 400 cases.

The president assured that he would be the one to tell Mexicans the moment when it would no longer be appropriate to leave.

He asked to avoid panic despite what his cabinet officials had begun to recommend as isolating himself and taking a distance of at least 1.5 meters between each person. In addition to the preventive measures implemented by international organizations.

At present, Mexico has 405 confirmed Covid-19 infections and both AMLO and the WHO have made an official declaration that the country is in phase 2 of the pandemicIn it, social isolation becomes mandatory to prevent local infections from spreading the disease further.

However, the businessman assured that it was necessary to reactivate the economy as thousands of people could be left without jobs “without services and, eventually, without food.”