COVID-19 is making more people with these characteristics sick, CDC warns

It has been a little over a year since the new coronavirus entered our lives and caused the pandemic that we are experiencing, so there is still much to know about the infection. Scientists are observing that the virus that causes COVID-19 is making more people sick with certain characteristics, including younger individuals, noted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Dr. Walensky, who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, highlighted in a meeting with the press a few days ago that hospitals in the country are admitting more and more young adults sick with COVID-19, when previously it was observed that, in general, the disease did not cause symptoms that required hospital care in this sector of the population.

The why

Walensky warned of an increase in the number of people aged 18 to 64 who required a visit to emergency units from US hospitals due to infection. Instead, he saw a decline in the cases of people 65 years of age or older. “We are seeing these increases in younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated,” the doctor told reporters.

One of the causes of this increase is explained in the variants of the virus that, according to various scientific studies, can be more contagious and spread faster. Another is that many young people are not vaccinated yet and tend to engage in practices with a higher risk of contagionsuch as visiting bars and restaurants, attending meetings, or traveling. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine for children is still in development.

The information from the director of the CDC is consistent with the data shared by various hospitals in the country. For example, according to information from Governor Andrew Cuomo, there is a Increase in New York COVID-19 Cases Among 18-24 Year Olds; in Michigan, cases in children under 19 are at an all-time high. In Philadelphia, Children’s Hospital Dr. Paul Offit told NBC that they are treating more cases of a rare inflammatory complication caused by COVID-19 in young patients since the pandemic began.

What to do to avoid contagion

Although vaccination against the disease is maintained at a constant rate in the US, it is necessary to maintain preventive measures to avoid contagion, especially when variant B.1.1.7, a highly contagious mutation first detected in the UK, has become the dominant strain in the country.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible, wear a mask when leaving home, maintain social distance from all people who do not share the same home, wash your hands frequently, get tested if you think you are at risk of contagion, avoid public places as much as possible, especially if they are not essential places, as well as avoid all kinds of meetings with people whose conditions of vaccination are unknown, they are measures that will help prevent infections.