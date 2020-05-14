The new coronavirus, causing the disease COVID-19, can become a endemic virus and therefore, “Never leave”, assured the director of Health Emergencies in the World Health Organization (WHO)Mike Ryan.

When at least five months have passed since the pathogen began to circulate among humans – which is believed to have happened in China – and many wonder when international efforts to contain it will give convincing results, the senior official acknowledged that the coronavirus You can stay, like many other viruses, such as measles or HIV.

He said it can become “a virus endemic in our communities and these viruses may never go away. “

He pointed out that it is very difficult to project how long will it circulate the way it does now, especially since the studies that are being carried out in several countries reveal that the percentage of the infected population is relatively low.

That percentage includes people who did not know they had contracted the coronavirus because they were asymptomatic or symptoms they presented were very mild, but they have produced antibodies because at some point they were infected.

Also the hope of a vaccine Rapid is still uncertain, and Ryan argued that for it to become a true alternative to removing the coronavirus, it should be highly effective, available to everyone in need worldwide, and ultimately used massively.

REOPENING OF BORDERS IN EUROPE

The WHO Director of Emergencies commented on the reopening of borders that will soon start in some Central European countries, after lifting the social quarantine measures, and thought that in a first phase land transit between countries will be easier and more controllable.

He said countries will have to assess whether the country with which they plan to open borders has a similar risk of coronavirus and whether their control measures are comparable. If so, neither country would assume an extra risk.

“In itself, crossing a land border would not pose too high a risk. If the risk and measures are similar, exchanging travelers and tourists does not make a big difference, “he said.

Ryan predicted that travel and trade will likely resume first between countries in the same geographic area that will try to equalize their risks.

Air travel will be more complex and risk management will require more sophisticated means, including deciding from which countries you can travel to another, as well as the procedures to be established at departure and arrival airports, and during the trip.

WHO is currently working with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on directives to enable airlines to resume operations.

With information from EFE

