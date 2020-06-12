USA: debate on reopening 2:11

. – The coronavirus is “my worst nightmare,” in some ways more than Ebola or HIV, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

“Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never spread easily,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Ebola outbreaks are also always very local.

“HIV, as important as it is, lasted for an extended period,” added Fauci, who spoke in a video recorded at the International Convention of the Organization for Biotechnological Innovation. Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat “depending on who you are, where you are, and where you live.”

In the past, when people asked Fauci to describe the potential disease that he feared the most, he said that he often described it as something that was an entirely new respiratory infection that probably jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility. .

The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but covid-19 had all those characteristics combined.

“Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare,” said Fauci. “In a period of four months, it has devastated the world.”

The pandemic has killed more than 111,700 people in the United States and nearly 409,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 7 million people infected.

It was “unexpected how quickly” it spread, he said.

“It just took over the planet,” added Fauci, “and it’s not over yet.”

Fauci also said that there is still much to learn about the long-term negative effects of covid-19 infection on patients.

“What we haven’t fully considered yet is what happens when you become infected and contract a serious illness and recover. What are the long-term lasting negative effects of that infection? ”Said Fauci.

Fauci explained that because there is still not enough experience with the virus, scientists do not know how the recovered patients will be in six months.

“We don’t know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so we must learn a lot,” he said.

Fauci also spoke about the fight to prevent the disease.

There will be “more than one winner” in the field of the covid-19 vaccine, he said.

“We are going to need vaccines for everyone: billions and billions of doses,” Fauci said.

Fauci praised the “unprecedented” rapid response from pharmaceutical companies at work towards a vaccine and treatments for coronavirus, saying that “this even exceeded the public health response in some respect, which is generally seen to be contrary.”

Fauci said he hopes the work being done to fight covid-19 will bring “a degree of ability and readiness to respond even better in the future than we have responded to at the moment.”

The doctor said he does not believe that imposing price controls on vaccines before they work will work, and instead called on the government to work in “good faith” with pharmaceutical companies to develop treatments during public health emergencies.

Speaking about the affordability of vaccines, Fauci said: “I have a lot of experience over the years dealing with pharmaceutical companies where we are trying to develop an intervention. And the only thing that is clear is that if you try to force things with a company that has multiple opportunities to do different things, it will go away. ”

Fauci explained that the gains must be taken into account when developing vaccines with the private sector. “As long as it’s not such a scandalous way that it completely affects the realm of people who really need it,” he said.

