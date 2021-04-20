COVID-19 is causing more and more serious infections in children and young people

More and more children and young people are arriving in hospital emergency rooms, due to new variants of COVID-19.

With increasing speed, more cases of young people under 40 enter thes emergency rooms in hospitals from the United States and Brazil. They are all positive COVID-19 patients, with the shared element of having contracted the B117 variant, known as british variant.

What is COVID-19 variant B117?

Photo: Getty Images

This variant of COVID-19 first appeared in the UK. According to the scientific evidence of the country, it could even be more lethal than other strains. Not only that: it is from 30 to 70% more contagious than the others that have been registered so far.

Upon being discovered in the country in December 2020, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern, even though there are still clinical investigations to be completed:

“There seems to be some indication that the new variant, the one first identified in London and the South East, may be associated with increased mortality.”

After several months of your comment, more and more young people fall ill with COVID-19. According to Paul Offit, a physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the patients he has received in recent weeks are mostly children with respiratory complications derived from infection by the B117 variant.

More and more young people in intensive care worldwide

Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom is not the only country that has registered a dangerous regrowth of the B117 variant. Most of the COVID-19 infections in children and young people in the United States and Brazil have contracted the British variant, and they have had to enter intensive care.

According to the coverage of the correspondent Fanny Lothaire for France24, only during the month of March, more than half of the positive cases in Brazil had less than 40 years. Many did not survive the infection, or had severe sequelae even weeks later having recovered.

In addition, during the first quarter of 2021 there was an increase of more than 350% in sick people between 30 and 39 years old in the country. According to Brazilian researchers, the profile of patients and infection has changed, Due to the evolution of the pandemic and thes natural mutations of the virus.

In accordance with Margareth Dalholm, head of the Fiocruz Medical Institute, the problem is that “young people tend to take possible symptoms too lightly.” This causes them to end up in emergency rooms around the world. The most fortunate can be cared for in hospitals. A growing majority, sadly, die at home.

