Covid-19 is already the eighth deadliest pandemic in history, with 4 million deaths … at least

07/08/2021 at 18:10 CEST

Today a sad record of deaths from coronavirus has been broken. The figure provided by the who is so terrifying that it has brought the pandemic Covid-19 among the most deadly in history.

Official data show a figure of 4,011,889 dead. It is as if we had emptied the cities of Barcelona or Madrid of inhabitants: terrifying.

Official death data

The data is prepared by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, but since it can only work with officially reported data & mldr;

That is why most scientists maintain that it is a very short figure.

“These numbers may not tell the whole story, and yet this is still a truly staggering death toll globally,” Jennifer B. Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.

It slows down, but it doesn’t slow down

We are no longer accelerating the number of infected and dead, but we have a threat that rich countries seem to be despising and that is more than worrying.

When the story of the coronavirus began, it took nine months for SARS-CoV-2 to cause one million deaths. It took only three and a half months to add the second million deaths. The third million arrived in the next three months. fourth in about two and a half months.

It is true that the number of reported daily deaths is decreasing at the moment, but it is not a data that should reassure us. Because the total death toll continues to rise.

And it increases in large part due to dangerous variants of the virus and inhuman inequalities in the distribution of vaccines.

This was explained yesterday by the director general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, in a press conference:

“Aggravated by fast-moving variants and shocking inequality in vaccination, too many countries in all regions of the world are experiencing sharp spikes in infections and hospitalizations.”

Who distributes the vaccines?

The world has been extremely lucky, fruit of the work of thousands of scientists, to find vaccines that have been shown to be effective against all variants of the virus known to date, including the highly infectious Delta variant.

This fact has caused mortality rates in some parts of the world to drop drastically.

But we are only talking about rich countries. They are the only ones in which a large number of people have been vaccinated and it is still done every day.

But the virus still spreads rampant in regions with lower vaccination rates, such as parts of Asia, Africa and South America.

Even in some places with relatively high vaccination rates, such as England, are also experiencing major spikes, although vaccines prevent hospitalizations and deaths from spiking.

A terrifying reality

The phrase was pronounced by the Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, which works on the WHO coronavirus response. He assured that: «More than two dozen countries today have epidemic curves that are almost vertical. The virus is showing us right now that it continues to grow.

We need 11,000 million doses of vaccines to be able to control the virus in the world. And the numbers that the most developed countries manage as possible to help those most in need are more embarrassing than anything else.

Because the reality is that while some have already vaccinated most of their adult citizens, others have not yet reported the administration of a single dose.

In the top ten worst pandemics in history

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is far from being one of the worst three in history, but in a very short time it has crept into the top ten and it is very likely that it is already in eighth position by death toll.

And that we are talking about a historical moment in which advances in medicine and hygiene seemed to present us with a secure future in which we would even end up defeating diseases.

But luckily we are a long way from the deadliest epidemic in history.

1. Black Death: killed between 75 and 200 million people between 1347-1351

It is the most devastating epidemic in human history. It happened in the 14th century and killed between 75 and 200 million people. And that supposes between 30 and 60 percent of the population of the whole of Europe.

Historically, the spread of bubonic plague around the world was blamed on rats, but a 2018 study suggested that the vectors of contagion were fleas and human lice.

With this epidemic was born an important innovation that we have now ‘resurrected’: the quarantine. It appeared in 1377 in a Mediterranean city: Ragusa, present-day Dubrovnik.

2. Smallpox: 56 million deaths

The dates cannot be specified because this disease has been present in the death of hundreds of thousands of people for centuries. There are even hints of an Egyptian mummy that may have had smallpox in the 3rd century BC.

Recognizable by its very painful skin rashes, pustules and fever, smallpox caused enormous mortality. It mainly affected children and newborns and there was no type of treatment.

A third of the few survivors left behind went blind.

3. The Spanish Flu: 40-50 million deaths between 1918 and 1919

It did not originate in Spain but the Spanish media, free from the censorship of the war, were the first to report on the disease.

In addition, we were one of the most affected countries with 8 million people infected and 300,000 people dead.

«Now we know that it was caused by an outbreak of influenza virus A, of the H1N1 subtype, and unlike other viruses that basically affect children and the elderly, many of its victims were young people and healthy adults between 20 and 40 years of age, age who probably was not exposed to the virus during childhood and did not have natural immunity.

4. Plague of Justinian: First global pandemic in history, 30-50 million deaths

It occurred between the years 541 and 549 and killed between 13% and 26% of the population estimated at the time.

It was an unknown disease that caused high fever and foul spots throughout the body, symptoms that make historians believe that it was probably a strain of plague similar to the one that would ravage Europe a few centuries later.

Its name comes from Roman Emperor Justinian I, which was affected by the disease but survived, and is believed to have arisen from rat fleas.

5. HIV / AIDS (1981-present): 25-35 million deaths

It appeared less than 50 years ago, in 1976, and this Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) it has killed more than 32 million people.

And although many in western developed countries believe that it is an old problem, already solved, according to the World Health Organization Today there are still between 31 and 35 million living with the disease, especially in Africa.

So much so that HIV AIDS it remains one of the most serious public health problems in the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

6. The bubonic plague of the 19th and 20th centuries:

Third plague of plague (1855-1960): 12-15 million dead

It started in 1855 and lasted until 1960 causing between 12 and 15 million deaths.

It is also known as third plague of plague and it started in china.

7. Cocolitzli (1545-1548): 5-15 million dead

It means disease or illness, in Aztec language, and it is believed that it was the weapon that allowed the conquest of Mexico and Guatemala by the Spanish.

A species of salmonella that between 1545 and 1548 killed some 15 million Native Americans. Provoked high fevers, stomach pains, diarrhea and even bleeding, which caused their victims to die in a matter of days. And the Spanish did not suffer from the disease.

The pathogen is normally spread through contaminated food and water, and scientists still believe today that it could have arrived in Mexico with the animals brought by the Spaniards on their ships.

8. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-e

Probably in this position, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus should already be placed, especially if we handle the figures that scientists consider more real than the official ones.

In any case, it would compete in death toll with:

9. Plague Antonina (165-180): 5-10 million dead

The ninth worst pandemic was the call plague antonina. It occurred in the Roman Empire between 165 and 180 years and it is estimated that it killed between 5 and 10 million people, which was a quarter of the total Roman population.

It is believed to have been a plague of smallpox or measles.