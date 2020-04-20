The outbreak of COVID-19 It is a great crisis for education since 1.5 billion students in 165 countries are affected by the closure of schools, while in Mexico it affects 36.5 million students, said Frédéric Vacheron, representative of the Unesco in Mexico.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is not only a major health problem,” Vacheron said in a statement released by the agency, but it is also a “major crisis for education.”

He explained that this is because by COVID-19 education must be distance and therefore children and young people are at greater risk of exclusion and educational backwardness.

He also assured that the teaching staff also suffers important repercussions in the labor and professional aspects, while non-teaching personnel represent “the most vulnerable sector” due to the possible reduction in jobs.

The Director-General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, recognized Mexico’s experience in distance education, through the “Learn at Home” program to maintain the provision of educational services through both television and the Internet.

Valuing journalistic work

Vacheron made a call to value the importance of journalists during this pandemic, but at the same time he exalted the responsibility of information professionals “because journalistic work can save lives in the current emergency situation “, although transmitting false information” can even endanger people’s lives “he declared.

He called on media organizations to ensure that journalists are aware of health precautions and have protective equipment

It also asked states to guarantee the safety of journalists in covering the health crisis and its social repercussions.

The agency, he said, also seeks to ensure that the information related to COVID-19 is available and at the same time is reliable, which is why it has opened networks of fact-checkers.

As for culture, in the context of the crisis, Unesco indicated that has launched various initiatives to support cultural industries and promote cultural heritage because right now billions of people around the world are turning to culture to overcome social isolation.

