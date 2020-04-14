So far, 118 thousand 623 people have had the new coronavirus strain and one million 905 thousand 935 have tested positive.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured that the disease Covid-19 is 10 times more deadly than influenza A (H1N1) pandemic that had its biggest outbreak in 2009.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the concern that exists in the world for its greater contagion capacity, especially in the care centers, where many people live, as is the case of the spaces where older adults live.

Until now 118 thousand 623 people have died because of the new strain of coronavirus and one million 905 thousand 935 people have tested positive to tests to identify it in the world.

The country that goes to the head are United States, where 572 thousand 587 patients are positive and 23 thousand people have died, which leaves Spain and Italy far behind in the number of positives and narrowly exceeds their number of deaths, at the beginning of the week, which is expected to indicate the peak of the disease.

Concern continues in the United States New York, epicenter of the country of the pandemic, where this Monday they exceeded the figure of 10,000 deaths, according to data from Governor Andrew Cuomo himself.

At this time Italy and Spain begin to see a reduction percentage in their positive cases per day, as well as deaths, although the figures continue to top the global charts.

Italy has 159 thousand 516 positive patients and more than 20 thousand deadWhile Spain registers 169,628 cases and 17,628 deaths, none of the countries has been able to declare itself in recovery from the pandemic.

Spain decided to allow certain workers to take to the streets as of this Monday, which has worried citizens who during the day registered and showed trains and buses with low occupancy and using mouth masks through social networks.

For its part, France decided to increase the containment measures until May 11 and Nigeria until April 30.

The United Kingdom considers this to be the most prudent, although the extension of the stipulated measure has not been consulted with the Council of Ministers, as necessary while the Prime Minister remains in recovery due to the disease that kept him in the Care Unit. Intensive last week. (Ntx.)