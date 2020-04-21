In the first quarter of the year, tequila production in Mexico fell 34.7 percent, a figure that could worsen in April, because, although companies in the sector did not stop activities unlike brewers, COVID-19 contagion prevention measures forced them to work with less than 50 people per day.

Between January and March of this year, 53.9 million liters of tequila were produced, a reduction of 35 percent, compared to the 82.6 million liters of the same period in 2019, reveal data from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT).

“What is costing us the most in productivity is that you cannot have more than 50 people in a nucleus, there are stops to carry out sanitation protocols both in plants and in transport,” said Rodolfo González, president of the Chamber. National of the Tequila Industry (CNIT).

On March 31, the government decreed a Sanitary Emergency due to the coronavirus, which forced the suspension of all non-essential activities, so Grupo Modelo and Heineken have put their operations to a minimum since April 5, but the tequila companies continued to operate, although with less staff.

“We continue to work following the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health since its first bulletin, that agribusiness can continue working, and we are an agribusiness recognized by the Sustainable Rural Development Law, based on this we continue to work ”, González indicated.

He stressed that while beer contributes just over 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), tequila barely 0.2 percent.

The tequila industry employs more than 70 thousand people who produced last year 351.7 million liters of the agave drink, of which 70 percent was for export, an estimated value of one thousand 900 million dollars, according to CRT data.

“It is a key industry due to the number of people it has hired and the impact of both domestic and export sales, and it was classified as an agro-industry,” said Carlos Riggen, a consultant for tequila companies.

He explained that shifts are prolonged in the closed areas of the plants, for example, in the charging of ovens to have the ‘healthy distance’ and not having more than 50 people concentrated in the same area is done in shift and a half.

In the United States, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, as in Mexico, the Tequila Chamber recognizes that it has lost sales due to the closure of consumer centers such as bars, restaurants and hotels; however, they have recovered a part of consumption at home.

However, in the United States, the largest consumer of tequila, alcohol sales have skyrocketed while most Americans remain locked up.

“The industry has inventories of around 180 million liters of tequila ready to be distributed in the event of any eventuality like this,” concluded the CRT. The pandemic also provides an unexpected benefit to Becle, producer of José Cuervo, Azul Centenario and Maestro Tequilero Dobel.

“The agave remains at 32 pesos, which means that there is still demand for the product, the part where it can be seen positively is the devaluation of the peso against the dollar, which will support the companies’ income from exports”, Riggen pointed out.

Mexico’s peso has plummeted nearly 20 percent since late February; however, since the company makes more than three-quarters of its export sales, that should boost revenue in peso terms and reduce its local costs, according to Fitch.

Becle replied to El Financiero that about 70 percent of its staff, which amounts to 7,324 people, work in the agricultural and plant areas, for whom they have reinforced sanitizing measures and even generated support so that staff do not use public transport and be paid for private service, such as Uber or Taxi.

Unlike beer, tequila has a designation of origin (DOM), and only the production of the agave tequilana weber from Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Nayarit and Tamaulipas is recognized.

In the absence of beer there is also mezcal

Just like tequila, Mezcal is classified as an agro-industry, so they have not stopped before COVID-19, although they did adopt various operational measures.

The Mezcal Regulatory Council indicated that only 50 percent of its staff work, more than 17 thousand direct jobs, who rotate every 15 days.

“The verification staff has been provided with mobile units to ensure that they do not use public transport and they have been instructed not to upload personnel from outside the CRM, thus mitigating the possibility of contagion,” the agency said.

Mezcal also has a DOM, so only the production of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, Durango, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Puebla and Guerrero is recognized, where 7.1 million liters were produced last year, of which 66 percent was for export.

