Texas exceeded a thousand new infections of Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day, after the reopening of the state occurred on May 1 by order of Governor Greg Abbott.

According to figures from the Department of Health Services, since the governor allowed some nonessential businesses to resume operations, Texas has only been Below a thousand new cases a day twice: on May 4 and 7.

In the data, updated until Tuesday, Texas accumulates a total of 41 thousand 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,113 deaths; One thousand 179 infections in the last registered day and 33 deaths.

The state continues to record a 14-day decline in coronavirus cases, as recommended by the federal government in its economic reopening guidelines. On the contrary, it has experienced more than a thousand daily cases in the last 14 days, while there were approximately 796 daily infections from April 13 to 26.

At the same time, the republican state government pressed local leaders on Wednesday to comply with the governor’s executive order not to impose its own restrictions, but rather to privilege those of the state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, major Democratic-led cities, of the possibility of take legal action for various local restrictions, such as extensions of stay-at-home orders, protocols for places of worship, and mandatory use of face masks.

“We are confident that he will act quickly to correct errors such as these to avoid further confusion and litigation that defies the unconstitutional and illegal restrictions of the county and the city,” Paxton wrote in a letter to the Mayor of Austin, The New York Times reported.

On May 5, the civil organization Progress Texas released the leak of a call that Abbott held with state lawmakers, in which it was found that it expected a greater spread in the cases of Covid-19 when reopening the state. Even contemplating it, the order was executed and has been maintained. (Ntx.)