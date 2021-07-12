COVID-19 infections increase in New York due to Delta variant and especially in Staten Island



COVID infections increase in New York due to Delta variant and ask to be vaccinated

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The percentage of new cases of COVID-19 They are increasing sharply in New York City, due in large part to the more virulent Delta variant, which has been found in most infected people in recent days.

The mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, confirmed this Monday that the figures managed by the health authorities reveal the increase in infections, and assured that it should be a warning bell so that more people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID, they do it.

At the same time, the local president gave a piece of reassurance, since the numbers of people hospitalized with COVID in hospitals, they have been reduced, which shows that fewer infections are extremely serious.

“Publicly, what we are seeing is, again, a greater number of cases and (increased data) that test positive. but we also see what matters most to us, thank goodness hospitalizations remain very low and people do not put themselves in dangerous results ”, said the Mayor, after revealing that in the last day there were 78 hospitalized patients.

“New cases reported in an average of seven days: today’s report reveals 328 cases. And the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID citywide, over a seven-day moving average, is 1.27 percent “The president warned, showing an increase in cases of almost 50% in recent days. Last Tuesday the infections were 0.89% in the city.

Staten Island presentto the most worrying and highest index in New York, with 1.42% of new infections.

The Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of the City of New York, warned that the Big Apple is facing a serious threat with the Delta variant and insisted on vaccination.

“The spread of the Delta variant means that it is perhaps the most dangerous time not to be vaccinated. And that is why we have made sure that our vaccination efforts move forward as urgently as possible so that we can extend vaccination protection to as many people as we can, ”the official said. “We are seeing, for example, in Staten Island that the percentage of positivity and the number of cases has increased in the last days and weeks. And that’s because we have unvaccinated people, particularly younger people, who remain unvaccinated. So we have to take more steps ”.

Despite the increase in infections, and along with the news of the reduction in hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo, for his part, stressed that good news is that the level of mortality from COVID has been reduced and in the last day, Although regrettable, there was only one death from the coronavirus.

“New Yorkers continue to fight COVID-19 across the state, and it is critical to remember that getting the vaccine is the key to our ultimate success “, said Cuomo adding to the message of the municipal authorities, and warning that in the state the infection rate is 0.88%. “I urge all New Yorkers who have not yet been vaccinated to do so today at any of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and done their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe. Everyone who can should do the same ”.