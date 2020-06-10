Various doctors gathered in an organization called the Scientific Multidisciplinary Committee in Nicaragua have warned about the possibility that the growing curve of infections by COVID-19 could extend for almost six months due to the lack of measures by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

According to the most recent figure released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, the number of infections in the country is 1,464 cases and 55 deaths, but these data have been questioned by organizations and neighbors in the region.

Epidemiologist Leonel Argüello, one of the most vocal voices in Nicaragua due to his career in the country’s health system, warns that even if preventive measures are taken to contain the pandemic, there will be a spike in infections and deaths, but it would not last long. weather.

Also read: Extended use of face masks could reduce the number of replication of the coronavirus

“If today the country decides to take charge of the matter and everything is closed and we comply with the recommendations, we will have a lot of cases and deaths during the next month, but after that we could come down in terms of figures ”, warns the epidemiologist.

Epidemiologist Leonel Argüello predicts more cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Nicaragua.

However, Argüello, who was the founder of the Ministry of Health, believes that since the necessary measures have not been taken, the peak of infections could possibly last up to six months.

“In some countries the spikes in infections last about two months and begin to drop; in our case it is going to last possibly six months ”, regretted Argüello.

Dr. Carlos Quant, a Nicaraguan infectologist who was recently fired for demanding stronger actions from the Nicaraguan government, agrees on this.

Quant warned from the outset about the consequences for the country if the population was not educated about the new coronavirus and issued a document together with more than 700 health professionals demanding that the Nicaraguan authorities urgently act on cases of COVID-19.

It may interest you: “Children are more susceptible to carrying the virus and infesting”

“The government has not taken action and we see that the curve continues to rise, hospitals are about to saturate and it is an unprecedented scenario for us,” Quant told Voice of America.

He added that due to the emergency situation in Nicaragua, the curve of cases will continue to rise and there will be a time when there will be no capacity in all the hospitals in the country.

Likewise, the expert indicates that in scenarios of other countries where preventive measures have been taken, the cases of contagion have decreased in two or three weeks, but in Nicaragua it is possible that the curve will remain for a long time.

“Here we are going to achieve immunity, but at the cost of a lot of deaths,” says Quant.

Nicaragua would be isolated, says epidemiologist

Dr. Leonel Argüello warns that the possible lack of sanitary control in Nicaragua due to the lack of measures would have dire consequences and even problems with the rest of the Central American countries.

Also read: More absent Ortega deputies from the National Assembly. Most now do take measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19

At the regional level, Nicaragua could be isolated due to the lack of containment regarding the contagion curve of COVID-19, especially if it refuses to take preventive measures, experts have warned the Voice of america.

Infectologist Carlos Quant warns that achieving immunity in Nicaragua will cost many deaths.

“This is going to affect the Nicaraguan’s pocket and we are going to be left out of Central American trade. What country in the world is going to accept a Nicaraguan? By then the rest of the countries will have the epidemic under control and we will not yet “, Argüello told the VOA.

In fact, Dr. Quant’s warnings have been voiced by neighboring governments such as Costa Rica, located in southern Nicaragua.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health, Daniel Salas, said in a press conference that “the high level of circulation of the virus that exists in Nicaragua is one of the main risks” in its fight against the pandemic.

Nicaraguan government refuses to decree emergency

However, Nicaraguan officials consulted by the Voice of america They have reacted annoyingly to the signals of neighboring countries and to the recommendations of independent doctors.

The pro-government deputy Luis Barbosa told the Voice of america that Nicaragua represents no danger to the region and that the accusations against the government of President Daniel Ortega are political attacks.

It may interest you: Minsa reports 1,464 cases and 55 deaths from Covid-19 in Nicaragua

“Let’s not get carried away by any politician, whether from El Salvador or Costa Rica, who are watching us (handling the pandemic). Let’s see the most recent thing that (the Costa Ricans) did with the carriers, who wanted to block trade, ”Barbosa lashed out.

For his part, Wilfredo Navarro, a member of the Board of Directors of the national parliament, reacted angrily at the calls of the doctors and called them “monosabs”.

“This is a worldwide situation and there is no cure for coronavirus. Medicines for the coronavirus are being tested, and the monosabs that you have, which are the doctors who say they know and don’t know how to prescribe. Here you have to help people and not be criticizing so much, “Navarro told the VOA.