This Friday, 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from China, bringing the total number of active infections in China to 89

The new coronavirus positives SARS-CoV-2 in China from abroad, the so-called cases “imported“They added 6 of the 8 total cases diagnosed this Friday (they were 4 in total the day before), after two days of only local infections.

The National Health Commission reported that, until last local midnight, it had detected the aforementioned 6 “imported” cases in the eastern city of shanghai (5) and in the southern island of Hainan (one).

As for the two new patients infected locally, both were detected in the northeast province of Jilin, where in recent days a regrowth has left thirty infected.

After the Hubei province, the birthplace of the pandemic, northeast China has been the most contentious point for local authorities, who in recent weeks have been forced to close the border with Russia after detecting a drip of infected Chinese citizens coming from Russian territory.

Although at first this focus was limited to the province of Heilongjiang (where another one was built “express hospital“To combat the outbreak) new cases of local transmission have emerged in Jilin and neighboring Liaoning province in recent days.

Health authorities indicated that this Friday, 10 patients had been discharged, bringing the total number of active infected in China to 89, 11 of which remain in a state of seriousness.

Likewise, the official body did not report any deaths in its last part, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,941 infected patients officially diagnosed in China since the beginning of the pandemic, and of which 78 thousand 219 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, medical follow-up has been carried out on 739 thousand 278 close contacts with the infected, of which 5 thousand 53 are still under observation, and of these, 3 would be suspected cases of having infected with the virus.

Regarding the asymptomatic infected, China registered 13 new cases in the latter part, placing the total of asymptomatic in observation at 561.

With information from EFE