12:36 HELP | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has assured that if it were not for the management of the regional government there would have been “the triple contagion among the toilets and probably of the deceased “, for which the system would have” collapsed “, something that, according to what he has assured, Podemos” would have constantly wished because they like to politicize absolutely everything “.

12:30 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its criteria document for the period of quarantine of patients with Covid-19, establishing that “it seems safe” that they can be quarantined for 13 days from the onset of symptoms and without the need to perform a PCR test to allow them to leave the isolation.

12:23 BOLIVIA | The Bolivian authorities have raised the provisional balance of COVID-19 cases above 20,000, after once again exceeding the threshold of 800 daily infections despite the containment of the rebound in the main epicenter of the pandemic, the department of Santa Cruz.

12:16 MASKS | Agents of the National Police have arrested a 36-year-old man of Spanish nationality in Malaga, as an alleged perpetrator of a fraud crime, since it allegedly offered the sale of sanitary and protection materials against COVID-19, such as masks and gloves, but after placing the orders with those affected and receiving the transfers from them, it did not serve them. The allegedly scammed amount would reach 69,500 euros so far.

12:10 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, was shown this Thursday favorable to carry out PCR tests on tourists that they land at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, because «the virus can appear at any time».

12:03 MADRID | A total of five hospitals in the Community of Madrid already have their ICU free of serious patients with coronavirus after a pandemic that has left a record volume of those admitted: on October 12, Severo Ochoa de Leganés, Santa Cristina, Hospital del Sureste and Hospital de El Escorial.

11:55 PCR | PCR tests to close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19, the disease causing the new coronavirus, will be done at the time they are identified, regardless of the time elapsed since the last contact with the patient, according to the Early Detection, Surveillance and Control Strategy of Covid-19, prepared by the Ministry of Health.

11:47 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, stressed that in the Basque Country there is only one outbreak of coronavirus, the Hospital de Basurto, in Bilbao, which is “absolutely controlled”. In addition, it has reaffirmed its commitment to “intervene surgically” in the outbreaks when they occur, preserving the measures that it will implement when the state of alarm is lifted, which could become a reality tonight.

11:44 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has done again an appeal to “unity” as a fundamental element to “reactivate and start the economy” once the worst of the coronavirus health emergency is overcome.

11:40 RECONSTRUCTION PLAN | Economists and businessmen consulted by this newspaper have criticized the government’s announcement – via ‘El País’ – to commission a group of 100 academics to plan for the country’s economic reconstruction in the medium term and face the effects of the coronavirus. The Government is consulting 100 theorists who, he says, are working on develop a plan that should be completed in three months. “It is another act of marketing campaign to which this Government has accustomed us,” says Daniel Lacalle, an economist – it was on the PP lists in the last elections.

11:33 COVID SYMPTOMS | In April, a consortium of scientists from 43 countries, including Spain, started a project to try to find out if the loss of smell and / or taste is associated with covid-19 and how often. The first results are already known and, yes, these two senses are altered to a greater or lesser degree.

11:25 CONFINEMENT | Two out of three people who have been working during confinement consider their job performance it has been affected, while in the case of students that proportion is three out of four.

11:18 CRUISES | The coronavirus crisis has greatly damaged the Spanish tourism sector due to the strong restrictions on mobility imposed to contain the pandemic. However, in the last two weeks, transport, such as planes and trains, have begun to plan their de-escalation and have also resumed certain routes, while various companies in the cruise industry announce that they will postpone the return to activity until next September.

11:10 GERMANY | At least 657 workers in a Guetersloh slaughterhouse, in central Germany, have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of this week, making it the main focus of COVID-19, according to data provided by the company on Wednesday.

11:03 CULTURE | 60 personalities from the world of culture, science, art, university or trade unionism have signed a manifesto under the motto ‘Let’s go out’ in which they demand a “great deal” for the social reconstruction of the country, based on the defense of public services, and in which they also ask to abandon “confrontation and hatred” to achieve it.

10:56 TOURISM | This Thursday the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, headed by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, will present a plan that aims to boost tourism in Spain and companies and companies in the sector. However, the main agents involved show their discontent and denounce that “they have not participated in the elaboration of this plan”, as emphasized by José Luis Yzuel, president of Hospitality Spain.

10:48 SEVILLE | Seville airport will receive this Friday its first international flight since March, after the past May 18 began its stage as an entry point for travelers from abroad, along with nine other Spaniards

10:40 GERMANY | The new coronavirus pandemic has stopped in the last 24 hours in Germany 26 fatalities and 580 cases, compared to the 30 deaths and 345 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Thursday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:33 PLUGS | Spain currently has 3.85 million unemployed, increasingly closer to the four million barrier. The social communist government, led by Pedro Sánchez, has proposed during the coronavirus pandemic to end unemployment by placing family and friends in management positions. So much so that the payrolls of the high positions and ‘flaws’ of the PSOE and Podemos Government meant for public coffers an expense of 17.8 million in March, the worst month in the history of unemployment.

10:25 BALEARES | The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has issued an Order to add ten more flights to the pilot program from the Balearic Islands which aims to bring tourists from Germany to the islands.

10:18 PERU | The Peruvian health authorities have communicated this Wednesday that they have exceeded the 240,000 cases of coronavirusTherefore, the Andean country has outnumbered Italy, with 237,828.

10:10 STATE TRIBUTE | Pedro Sánchez advanced this Wednesday that the State tribute for the victims of the coronavirus will be held on July 16. The socialist, who insistently demands unity from the rest of the political groups, did not inform the Popular Party of that ceremony. Instead, he took advantage of the response to Pablo Casado in the control session to make the announcement.

10:01 ECUADOR | The Ministry of Health of Ecuador has reported this Wednesday that they have registered a total of 48,490 coronavirus cases in the country, while the fatalities already reach 4,007.

09: 56 QUIM TORRA | After all of Catalonia enters phase 3 with the incorporation of Barcelona and Lleida today, Torra will announce today that the autonomous community will enter the ‘new normal’ imminently.

09:53 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry has confirmed 32,188 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 955,377, while the death toll is already 46,510, after the last 1,269, the same day that the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that, although the pandemic “continues to be very severe” in the second most affected country, it has also shown signs of “stability”.

09:44 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, consulted as his ‘expert’ his counterpart in Social Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Vice President Pablo Iglesias, before authorizing and regulating the walks of minors, during de-escalation of the alarm state. This is clear from the document delivered to the Supreme Court by the Department headed by Illa, to which OKDIARIO has had access, to justify the criteria of the ministerial decision that allowed to ease the confinement of children up to 14 years old.

09:35 VENEZUELA | The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections registered in the Caribbean country since the pandemic began, a total of 231 cases.

09:26 BEIJING | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Thursday of 28 new cases of coronavirus, 21 of them in Beijing, which are related to the new outbreak of infections originated in a wholesale market in the southwest district of Fengtai, which has led to the partial closure of the capital and the escalation to level two of the health alert.

09:18 INFECTOLOGISTS | Three first-rate Spanish infectologists saw the one that was coming. They had closely followed the behavior of the coronavirus, with high transmissibility and severe effects, and could not understand why in Spain “the people in charge of the Ministry of Health” were not doing anything. For this reason, epidemiologist N. N., who now works at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Switzerland, alerted through an email sent on March 2 to the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón – whom he “knew personally” – to “ban the crowds”, a fact that did not occur and caused the massive marches on March 8 to trigger the contagions.

09:10 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported this Wednesday that will discontinue hydroxychloroquine trials in patients with COVID-19 since, based on the results of the trials conducted so far, there is no indication that it reduces the death rate.

09:01 ARGENTINA | Argentina has confirmed this Wednesday 35 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, which is the highest daily number of deaths since the pandemic began, which now stands at 913, in the midst of a rise in new cases that the president, Alberto Fernández, has not hesitated to attribute to the relaxation of the confinement measures.

08:53 NAVARRA | The Socialist Government of Navarra, chaired by María Chivite, rejected the severity of the pandemic due to the notices from the residences and their request to take measures. On March 9, the heads of Public Health and Social Rights of the autonomous community held a meeting with representatives of the sector «And they transferred that the Covid was like a flu» and that, consequently, the centers would not be closed, a measure claimed to cope with the spread of the virus.

08:44 INDIA | The Indian Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday of 12,881 new cases of COVID-19 and a decrease of 1,669 deaths compared to the day of Tuesday, after accounting for 334 compared to 2,003 the previous day.

08:35 BARCELONA AND LÉRIDA | Barcelona and Lérida are currently in phase 3, bringing almost 37 million people, 78% of the Spanish population, are already in this stage of de-escalation. The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes the order of the Ministry of Health that incorporates the health regions of Barcelona and Lleida to phase 3 and turns Catalonia into a single territorial unit, with capacity for movement throughout the community.

08:27 SECOND WAVE | The government of Pedro Sánchez has admitted in an official document that it is manufacturing face masks for a “second wave” of coronaviruses in the month of “September”. This is stated in the resolution record of a contract of the Ministry of Defense for the acquisition of necessary “materials” for the mass manufacture of masks by the Military Pharmacy.

08:18 MEXICO | The Ministry of Health of Mexico has informed this Wednesday of the registration of 159,793 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,760 have been counted within indigenous communities, where 327 deaths have also been known so far, so that there are already 19,080 people who have died in the country since the beginning of the health crisis.

08:10 CHURCHES | The second vice president of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, will propose to the autonomous communities today the creation of a working group, in which the autonomies, experts and social agents will participate to analyze the necessary preventive measures to avoid possible outbreaks of the coronavirus in nursing homes. It does so after the residences registered more than 20,000 deaths.

08:02 FRANCO | José Manuel Franco, leader of the PSOE in Madrid and government delegate, has revealed the plan to kick Isabel Díaz Ayuso out of the presidency of the Community. The roadmap involves using a judicial imputation to pressure Citizens so that it breaks with the Popular Party for democratic regeneration.

07:54 RENFE | Renfe puts this Thursday to the sale of the new offer of AVE and Long Distance train seats It has been designed to travel starting next Monday, June 22, once the state of alarm ends on Sunday and the mobility restrictions for citizens are lifted.

07:45 CAMPAIGN | Kings Felipe and Letizia, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Industry, Commerce and Tourism, as well as representatives of business organizations launch this Thursday in the Prado Museum the campaign ‘Spain For Sure’, destined to project the image of Spain abroad.

