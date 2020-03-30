The 5-year-old boy experienced fever patterns above 42 degrees with hallucinations and vomiting; his mother now spreads the case to raise awareness of staying home and practicing social distancing

By: Web Writing

A mother of the United Kingdom through social networks warned that “the coronavirus not a joke “after your 5 year old son “perfectly healthy” he got the virus, and was in so much pain that I ask yes “was going to To die“

Lauren Fulbrook, 30, from Worcestershire, posted on Facebook about her experience son Alfie, which went viral this weekend.

The case of the minor is not usually common, since up to now it has been mentioned that children usually suffer mild symptoms, if they do develop them, although they are a source of contagion and therefore extreme precautions are requested.

The situation that your son has caused severe pain in his mother, who cannot hide now how he feels: “I had to observe my 5 year old son go from having all the energy in the world to not moving, not eating, hardly drinking or urinating. His temperature did not drop below 40 degrees and reached 42.3, which caused vomiting, “said Fulbrook in distress.” I saw him hallucinating and crying from the headache, while they took him to the hospital in an ambulance to put him in isolation capsules and take a sample of the virus and confirm it. He lay down on the hospital bed and I I ask if i was going to To die, how mother it’s heartbreaking. “

“His blood sugar levels were only 3.7, his respiratory rate was 18-20, and his heart rate was 180,” Fulbrook wrote. “Sweat broke out, but he was shaking, gasping, and photophobic.”

Fulbrook detailed how Alfie She started to feel bad after attending a swimming class last week.

“He started sounding hoarse last Monday and I attributed it to swallowing too much chlorine from his swimming class that day,” he wrote. “Then he had a bark-like cough and got worse all Tuesday, then his temperature suddenly went up on Tuesday night and shot up directly to 38.4, so I had to keep him out of school.”

By Thursday, his temperature rose further, and he stopped eating and hardly drank anything. Then he called 111, the number for the UK National Health Service.

“They sent an ambulance in the morning, but they said the hospital was so busy that they couldn’t carry it,” he wrote. “They lowered his temperature and said if it went back up or if it got worse to call 999.”

Things got worse in a matter of hours, his mother.

“Later that night he was vomiting, hallucinating, crying, holding his head saying that it looked like he was going to explode and that his eyes hurt, so the ambulance came out and said we had to get back in,” he wrote.

They arrived at Worcester Hospital, where they made a sample of Alfie and they did a COVID-19 test, and the results were positive. Lauren, who also had a cough, was allowed to stay by her side. son in an isolation unit, according to Metro UK.

They remained in the hospital until Friday night, when they were allowed to return home under strict isolation restrictions.

Fulbrook emphasized that young children do not have “invincibility” from the virus, and can suffer severe symptoms even without underlying health conditions.

He warned the public to follow instructions from government officials to stay home and practice social distancing.

“He coronavirus It is NOT a joke, “he wrote.” Please stop brushing it under the rug and you will not only risk your own life, but everyone else’s just because you want to go to the pub, to a restaurant or think you need 7 packages of 24 rolls of toilet paper, God knows why. As a positive COVID-19 home, I’ve seen the effects it has. “

“As their mother and not being able to do anything for him has been one of the worst experiences of my life, “he continued.” So please stay awhile, so what if you can’t do all your normal things? The sooner everyone makes social distancing, the sooner it will end. I’m not posting this out of attention or sympathy, as I could have done the day you got sick, I just want people to stay safe. Think of your health and of others. “

(With information from the New York Post)