Covid-19 infected Australian cruise crew evacuated in Uruguay

The Chancellery of Uruguay 63 crew members who were left aboard the ship were evacuated. cruise from AustraliaGreg Mortimer, who was stranded near the coast of Montevideo after confirming cases of covid-19 inside the ship.

First 27 crew members went down, who tested negative for the new coronavirus and they were transferred to a hotel located in the Uruguayan capital. Later, another 36 descended, who tested positive and were transported in another bus to another hotel where they will be treated.

Chancellery of Uruguay rescues the crew of the cruise

All the people who entered the cruise ship as part of the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry operation, wore special protective suits, and also underwent an exhaustive disinfection after leaving the cruise ship.

Two dozen workers from the ship stayed on board the boat “for the safety of the ship,” said Ernes Talvi, Uruguayan foreign minister, who personally supervised the operation.

Australian cruise ship stranded in Uruguay

According to the Australian authorities, the cruise ship left Ushuaia on March 15 and arrived in Uruguay when one of its occupants had physical problems on March 31. No other authority allowed the landing on its coasts, for which the Uruguayan government gave support.

From that day on, the cruise ship Greg Mortimer was stranded in a service area located about 20 kilometers from Montevideo.

The Uruguayan authorities indicated that several passengers and some crew members were admitted to hospitals in its capital until last April 10, 109 tourists were stranded and repatriated to Australia.

A week after carrying out the operation, one of the crew members lost his life in the local hospital and no further information was given on the victim.

So far there are 717 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Uruguay and 19 deaths from the same cause, according to the National Emergency System (Sinae).

