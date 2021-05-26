Covid-19 increased the mortality of pregnant women

The Covid-19 pandemic also takes its toll on the mortality of pregnant women.

Since Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, climbed to become the first cause of death in this sector of the population.

This statistic was decisive for the Health Secretary decided to open vaccination for pregnant women.

Mortality of pregnant women

The impact of the pandemic on this group of the population became clear after it was learned that Mexico returned to maternal death figures that I had 10 or 15 years ago.

“Hence the need to have specific protection for this group. That was the main reason (to open vaccination for pregnant women) ”, explained the director of the National Center for Disease Control and Preventive Programs, Ruy López Ridaura.

“The greatest risk occurs between the second and third trimestersThat is why the vaccine was established from the ninth week of pregnancy, ”he added on May 12 during a conference of the Ministry of Health.

In the last year, Covid-19 surpassed the cause of maternal death preeclampsia and to the bleeding, abounded Raigam Jafet Martínez-Portilla, attached to the National Institute of Perinatology, in an interview with Tec Review.

The figures are skyrocketing

In 2019, at least 695 pregnant women died for some disease or illness, published the Ministry of Health.

A year later, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the death toll for pregnant women to 934 deaths.

Records published for 2020 through epidemiological week 53, with a cut to January 1, 2021, accounted for 202 deaths (21.6%) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, by epidemiological week 20 of this 2021, there were 357 maternal deaths, of which 138 were due to Covid-19.

Vaccination advances

The undersecretary of health, Hugo López Gatell reported that at the cut of May 25, the country has applied 27.7 million doses a population eligible for vaccine (over 18 years of age).

As of May 24, in Mexico 11.8 million people have been vaccinated with the complete scheme and applied 66,134 doses to pregnant women, who can go to any vaccination unit.

“We remember that pregnant women can make use of any of the vaccination posts, although there are some specific ones for educational personnel and others that are classified by their age, pregnant women can indistinctly go to any of them,” he stressed.

Why are pregnant women more susceptible to Covid-19?

The body of a pregnant woman has to modify the way your immune system works and respiratory so that the baby can develop.

In this period there is a predominance of Th2 lymphocytes They protect the fetus, but make the mother susceptible to viral infections.

These viral attacks are usually contained by Th1 lymphocytes; that causes greater susceptibility, morbidity and mortality of pregnant women.

Scientific evidence behind the decision

In January of this year, the Mexican Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology Colleges (FEMECOG) and the Iberoamerican Research Network foundation published the update of a protocol on SARS-Cov-2 and pregnancy.

“Unfortunately and for ethical reasons in research, pregnant women have been systematically excluded of clinical trials for vaccines, despite their position as a vulnerable group in the current evidence ”.

In this protocol it is considered that the vaccines approved to combat the Covid-19 pandemic are safe for pregnant women since none of them use live viruses and since “they are a vulnerable group with high mortality, vaccination should be extended”.

In this regard, Martínez-Portilla, also scientific coordinator of FEMECOG, assured that the investigations carried out in Mexico and the United States coincide in their results.

“We found that pregnant women who are infected with the new coronavirus have 1.65 times more likely to die, twice more likely to have severe pneumonia and 2.25 times more likely to enter intensive care ”.

These results were published under the title Pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection are at higher risk of death and severe pneumonia: propensity score-matched analysis of a nationwide prospective cohort study (COV19Mx). Ultrasound Obstetrics Gynecology 2020.

This article concludes that “pregnancy is a risk factor for death, intubation and admission to the intensive care unit in women infected by SARS-CoV-2 ”.

A risk group

Faced with the evidence, FEMECOG and the Iberomaerican Research Network released a statement requesting vaccination for this sector due to the increase in mortality of pregnant women and were based on:

https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/ginobsmex/gom-2021/gom211a.pdf

The increase in maternal mortality and disease severity associated with SARS-CoV-2, regardless of age, that is, an 18-year-old pregnant woman is as vulnerable as a 30-year-old or older patient (without taking into account problems such as diabetes, obesity or hypertension).

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33345802/

There is minimal theoretical risk of mRNA vaccines (Messenger RNA) during pregnancy. The 95% effectiveness of some vaccines, after the second application, to avoid the severe disease of Covid-19, at two months of follow-up, has registered minimal important adverse events.

Vaccines available in Mexico

There are five approved vaccines that are already supplied in Mexico, already considered by FEMECOG all are safe in pregnancy, since neither those of mRNA nor those of viral vectors pass the placenta.

All will help to return to the pre-pandemic levels regarding the mortality of pregnant women.

“Of the first there are already very positive records and reports and of the second we already have experience because they use the same platform that the influenza vaccine uses,” explained Martínez-Portilla.

In the UK they advise pregnant women to use the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

“This is because they have been used more widely during pregnancy in other countries and have not caused any safety concerns.”

According to information from Reuters, Brazil recently suspended the use of the vaccine from AstraZeneca in pregnant women nationwide after the death of a future mother in Rio de Janeiro.

While the incident and the correlation between vaccination and death are being investigated, the Brazilian health authorities maintain the application of vaccines developed by Sinovac and Pfizer.